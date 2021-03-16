Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery Offers New St. Patrick’s Day Flavors, Dog-Friendly Ice Cream

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery recently introduced new holiday-inspired artisan ice creams just in time for St. Patrick’s Day this Wednesday, as well as dog-friendly ice cream in support of Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

The micro-creamery’s featured flavors include Charmed, a Lucky Charms cereal treat; Matcha Mint Chip, a vegan offering with a coconut base and matcha powder from tea leaves; Grasshoppa, an alcohol-infused “naughty” ice cream inspired by the minty cocktail; and PBR Coffee Ice Milk, a second “naughty” flavor with beer and coffee.

For those who prefer a cozier alternative, a spiked St. Patrick’s Day Hot Chocolate Bomb is on the menu – made with Irish cream, marshmallows and Valrhona cocoa. Grab a mug, pour hot milk over the boozy bomb and wait for it to melt, creating a festive cup of hot cocoa. St. Patrick’s Day specials are available at Clementine’s area locations and through online orders while supplies last.

Additionally, Clementine’s is encouraging its customers’ four-legged friends to partake in sweet, safe treats. Dog-friendly ice cream “pup cups” are available for $5 each at Clementine’s four locations, in Clayton, St. Louis’ Lafayette Square neighborhood, St. Louis’ Southampton neighborhood and The Meadows Shopping Center in Lake St. Louis.

“Beginning [Feb. 24], and in partnership with Kansas City-based Mixed Mutt Creamery, Clementine’s Creamery will be the only shop in the metro area that carries the new, all-natural ice cream created especially for dogs,” a press release from the company states.