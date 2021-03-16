Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery Offers New St. Patrick’s Day Flavors, Dog-Friendly Ice Cream

Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery recently introduced new holiday-inspired artisan ice creams just in time for St. Patrick’s Day this Wednesday, as well as dog-friendly ice cream in support of Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
The micro-creamery’s featured flavors include Charmed, a Lucky Charms cereal treat; Matcha Mint Chip, a vegan offering with a coconut base and matcha powder from tea leaves; Grasshoppa, an alcohol-infused “naughty” ice cream inspired by the minty cocktail; and PBR Coffee Ice Milk, a second “naughty” flavor with beer and coffee.
For those who prefer a cozier alternative, a spiked St. Patrick’s Day Hot Chocolate Bomb is on the menu – made with Irish cream, marshmallows and Valrhona cocoa. Grab a mug, pour hot milk over the boozy bomb and wait for it to melt, creating a festive cup of hot cocoa. St. Patrick’s Day specials are available at Clementine’s area locations and through online orders while supplies last.
Additionally, Clementine’s is encouraging its customers’ four-legged friends to partake in sweet, safe treats. Dog-friendly ice cream “pup cups” are available for $5 each at Clementine’s four locations, in Clayton, St. Louis’ Lafayette Square neighborhood, St. Louis’ Southampton neighborhood and The Meadows Shopping Center in Lake St. Louis.
“Beginning [Feb. 24], and in partnership with Kansas City-based Mixed Mutt Creamery, Clementine’s Creamery will be the only shop in the metro area that carries the new, all-natural ice cream created especially for dogs,” a press release from the company states.
To celebrate the launch, Clementine’s has pledged to give 50 cents per pup cup sold this month to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, a nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates abandoned or injured pets.
Pup cup flavors include Banana Peanut Butter Dream, Barking Maple Bacon and Blueberry YumYum, all of which are made with lactose-free whole milk, cane sugar, gelatin and other natural ingredients.
“I have been wanting to offer a dog-friendly ice cream for years, and we’ve finally found the perfect partner to make it happen!” Clementine’s owner Tamara Keefe says in the release. “Mixed Mutt uses only the best, all natural ingredients, so we are excited to hear some paw-sitive reviews from our four-legged guests.”