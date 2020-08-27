Charred Crust Features Sourdough-Crust Pizzas, Sandwiches and More for Pickup in Clayton

Charred Crust, one of Clayton’s newer eateries, offers a limited lunch and dinner menu available for pickup via online ordering and features contemporary American favorites like sourdough-crust pizzas, salads, house-made pastas and sandwiches.
The restaurant, which debuted last summer, comes from two seasoned fine-dining chefs and business partners: Andrew Simon and James Flemming. The pair formerly served as the executive chef and executive sous chef at Scape, respectively, and Charred Crust ranks as the St. Louis natives’ first foray into restaurant ownership.
“We’ve never been big lunch guys and have always done dinner service, so we thought about how we could bring the flavor profile of refined dining to a lunch business,” Flemming says.
“Our goal is to be able to deliver that type of product in a casual setting,” Simon adds. “It’s contemporary American cuisine with a modern-day twist, where the charring comes into play. We both love the creative, artistic side of the industry and push it to the limit.”
The from-scratch menu features pizzas on house-made sourdough crust. Specialty pizza options include sausage and roasted garlic with fresh mozzarella; pineapple with BellaVitano and Parmesan cheeses; goat cheese with pickled red onion and arugula; and a Mediterranean-inspired pie with spinach, red peppers, feta, pesto and banana peppers.
Alternatively, customers can build their own pizza by selecting from more than a dozen toppings, including such unique options as charred almonds, pork belly and an egg sunny side up. A house linguine option comes with shrimp, sausage, arugula and tomato, with chicken also available as an add-on.
The house salad comes with pickled onion, cheese, banana peppers, egg yolk and the diner’s choice of dressing: charred thyme vinaigrette, smoked Caesar or charred orange vinaigrette. A few sandwiches are also available, such as ham, turkey or three-meat. Side options include charred veggies, house fries, root chips and charred pineapple.
“We have a huge passion for this business, and we hope that’s enough to entice people to come here and give it a shot,” Flemming says.
Charred Crust, 105 S. Meramec, Clayton, 314-721-0393, charredcruststl.com
