CC’s Vegan Spot Serves Vegan Comfort Food in South St. Louis

CC’s Vegan Spot, which opened last July in St. Louis’ Princeton Heights neighborhood after operating for two years in Alton, features food from chef-owner Trezel Brown.
For Brown, who’s been vegan for seven years, the move across the Mississippi positions her closer to a clientele that’s eager to experience her plant-based fare. She originally opened the business as CC’s Icees Galore in 2019. As such, she served East Coast-style nondairy frozen treats inspired by her hometown of Harlem, New York. After the menu added her vegan broccoli-cheddar soup and chili, the establishment fast evolved into a full-fledged casual restaurant.
“We put the soul in vegan food,” Brown says. “My vision was to create a vegan restaurant that would offer many options for all who come to dine with us. I wanted people to feel satisfied knowing they ate some delicious, home-style cooking.”
Named after her granddaughter, who’s also vegan, CC’s Vegan Spot features Brown’s creative takes on comfort-food classics, including the soups that started it all, alongside appetizers, salads, sandwiches and burgers.
From the menu, customers can choose from signatures like the Double Trouble Burger, which features two patties – one made with eggplant and one made with beets and other veggies – topped with house coleslaw (“RaiSlaw”), vegan cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickles and SpiciLee barbecue sauce, named after local musician Murphy Lee, a member of hip-hop’s St. Lunatics. The same sauce comes with one of CC’s bestselling items: fried mushrooms, which also can be paired with mashed potatoes smothered with gravy for a dinner entrée.
Another highlight, the Rotel Nacho Supreme, comprises chips topped with vegan Italian sausage cooked in house-made vegan cheese, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, black olives, salsa, shredded vegan cheese and vegan sour cream. CC’s likewise plates vegan versions of a fried chicken Parmesan sandwich and a Philly (“Illy”) cheesesteak.
Going forward, Brown hopes to introduce her granddaughter’s desserts, such as vegan cheesecake with strawberries, and to expand her brand in the near future with a second location in north St. Louis County.
The 1,000-square-foot counter-service restaurant currently offers online ordering for carryout and delivery. Seating remains available indoors, though, as well as on a front patio for those resistant to Old Man Winter’s charms.
CC’s Vegan Spot, 4993 Loughborough Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-9400, ccsveganspot.com