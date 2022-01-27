Casa Maya Features Robust Menu of Mexican Fare in Maplewood

Casa Maya opened last May in Maplewood, giving new life to an old locale for Mexican fare.
The restaurant, which fills the space once occupied by Maya Café, offers robust south-of-the-border fare, from fajitas and flame-grilled steaks to street tacos and seafood.
Casa Maya comes from Juan Gutierrez and his stepson Rosendo Chavez. Gutierrez, who was born in California and raised in Jalisco, Mexico, characterizes it as a family affair established over many iterations. The chef came to the metro area by way of Shreveport, Louisiana, where his family has owned five restaurants – a legacy started by his parents.
With Casa Maya, Gutierrez brings his wealth of industry experience to the Midwest for the first time by cooking a well-honed menu of traditional Mexican cuisine with Californian influences. He opted to retain part of the space’s former name in tribute to its neighborhood legacy but brought in new furniture and decorations to fill the dining areas.
“We hope to make the customer feel like they’re at home,” Gutierrez says. “We’re happy to be part of the community here.”
Casa Maya’s menu follows the footprint established by his family’s businesses and features recipes cultivated over nearly 30 years. Gutierrez says the ranchero specials are a longtime bestseller; each comes with Spanish rice, sautéed bell pepper, onion and tomato, all topped with the house cheese sauce. Customers can choose from such protein combinations as the Ranchero Desoto, with grilled chicken, bacon, shrimp and steak. Seafood and vegetarian options also are available.
In addition to a “build your own” option, Casa Maya offers fully 17 à la carte combination dinners, as well as a generous selection of pollo (chicken) platters, “served with flour tortillas and your choice of rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, or french fries and assorted vegetables,” according to the menu. Flame-grilled steaks also number among Gutierrez’s favorite menu items: 14-ounce rib-eyes in assorted platters, such as the carne asada plate, which comprises a steak grilled with sautéed onion, covered with cheese and red enchilada sauce and served with beans, red rice, guacamole, salad and tortillas.
The menu otherwise features a wide range of soups, salads, quesadillas, nachos, chimichangas, enchiladas and molcajetes (Mexican stone bowls) filled with options like fresh guacamole or a combination of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with all the accouterments. A full bar offers everything from domestic and Mexican beers to wine and margaritas.
Casa Maya, 2726 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-282-0408, casamayastl.com