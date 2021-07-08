Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions’ Expansion Features New Dine-in Menu of Sandwiches and More

Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions, a Maplewood mainstay, recently expanded – likely to the delight of area foodies.
In May, the eatery opened in a new space just a block from its original locale. With a footprint roughly 2½ times larger than before, the whole-animal butcher shop can now offer a larger quick-service food menu and plenty of dine-in seating to complement it.
Co-owners Abbie and Chris Bolyard originally opened Bolyard’s in late 2014, specializing in local, pasture-raised meats and house-made provisions. Bolyard’s now fills the 4,200-square-foot space previously occupied by The Dubliner, which shuttered in April.
“It was always a dream of ours to have a restaurant and a butcher shop in the same space,” Chris Bolyard says. “It just makes so much sense from a numbers standpoint. This way, we’re able to better utilize the whole animal.”
The bright, remodeled space features 40 seats in the dining area and windows that overlook the cutting room for visitors to observe butchery at work. Bolyard names the overarching theme as transparency, and he encourages customers to engage with his butchers and other staff to build a better relationship with their food.
Beyond a full butcher’s menu at the counter that features beef, lamb, pork, poultry, fresh sausage, charcuterie, smoked meats and deli meats, guests can choose from grab-and-go provisions in a set of coolers, such as stock, fermented veggies, sauces and more.
The prepared food menu features six popular sandwiches from the original shop’s carryout menu, along with smashed burgers, soups, salads, broth, charcuterie and sides – among them tallow fries, which were popularized at Bolyard’s Burger Battle events. Additional side options include a seasonal veggie, a pickled and fermented veggie plate and pork rinds in rotating flavors like ranch and curried kettle corn.
Sandwiches beyond burgers include such highlights as chicken salad, with herb-marinated pulled chicken, pesto aioli and ratatouille on a brioche from area fave Companion Baking Co., as well as one of Bolyard’s personal favorites: the Reuben, with pastrami, braised sauerkraut, fermented Brussels sprouts, Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on Companion rye. Bob’s Burger, meanwhile, features a pair of 3-ounce smashed patties with pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes and tomato chutney.
Their new additional space has also allowed the Bolyards to offer beverages on draft. Customers can choose from local craft beers, kombucha and hard cider on tap, as well as fountain sodas from Breese, Illinois’ Excel Bottling Co..
Last but not least, the establishment’s brunch menu, available Saturdays and Sundays, features items like biscuits and gravy, a seasonal quiche and java from Maplewood’s Living Room Coffee & Kitchen.
“We’re still the neighborhood butcher, but we gave ourselves a makeover and are able to offer more,” Bolyard says. “You can get an array of fresh cuts from the animals we get from local farms, have lunch or just come by and grab a beer to enjoy at the counter.”
Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions, 2733 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-647-2567, bolyardsmeat.com