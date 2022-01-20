Beets & Bones Owner Shares His Favorite Healthy Comfort Food Recipe for Winter: Chicken Sancocho

Comfort food cravings are stronger than ever as we burrow in for winter, but after weeks of revelry during the holiday season, many folks are also searching for healthy options.
Nick Zotos of Clayton’s Beets & Bones has a dish that can take care of both imperatives. His chicken sancocho, an American take on the traditional Latin American soup sancocho de pollo, brims with flavor and good-for-you vegetables and starches that will keep you satisfied as temperatures drop. “It sticks to your bones,” Zotos says. “It’s really a balanced dish and fills you up. It’s a heritage food and gives you a sense of comfort when you eat it.”
The special ingredient that pulls everything together? Culantro. Think of it as a close cousin to cilantro, without the worry of any soapy taste. Zotos finds this herb locally at Global Foods Market in Kirkwood.
Chicken Sancocho | Serves 1
Ingredients
- 8 oz chicken breast
- 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cups orange juice
- ¼ cup and 1 tsp cumin
- 2 Tbsp oregano
- 1 Tbsp and1 tsp salt
- 2 Tbsp fresh minced garlic
- 1 medium sweet potato
- ½ Tbsp chipotle powder
- ⅛ cup brown sugar
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp ground pepper
- ½ ripe plantain
- ¼ cup corn
- ¼ cup black beans
- ½ cup diced red bell pepper
- 1 cup quinoa
- 1 cup lacinato kale
- 3 cups chicken bone broth
- ¼ culantro
Preparation | Marinate chicken overnight in refrigerator in 1 tablespoon of olive oil, orange juice, ¼ cup cumin powder, oregano, salt and fresh minced garlic. Roast in oven at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
Dice sweet potato and combine with chipotle powder, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper. Roast at 425 degrees until tender for 15 to 18 minutes.
Peel and cut plantains on a bias ½-inch thick, and dust with cumin. Lightly oil sauté pan, and heat until oil is slightly sizzling; then add plantain and cook until slightly brown and caramelized. Remove from pan and reserve.
Heat remaining ingredients in this order: corn, black beans, plantain, marinated chicken, red bell pepper, roasted sweet potato, quinoa and lacinato kale. Add chicken bone broth and culantro. Once broth warms, serve.
Looking for other ways to kick-start a healthier year? Beets & Bones offers one-, three-, five- and seven-day juice-cleanse packages perfect for newbies. Learn more at beetsbonesjuice.com.