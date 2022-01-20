Basil India Offers Thai, Indian and Indochinese Cuisine in St. Louis’ South Side

In July, St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood greeted a new Pan-Asian restaurant featuring Thai, Indian and Indochinese cuisine: Basil India.
Basil India plates a unique blend of soups, appetizers, fried rice, noodles and curries. It replaces Basil Spice Thai Cuisine, which opened in 2008. Basil Spice owner Somying Fox joined forces with Turmeric partner Naveen Kumar to bring the melting pot of flavors to the area.
“Our plan was to serve three different cuisines in one restaurant,” Kumar says. “We wanted to offer unique Indochinese fusion. It’s very popular in India. I couldn’t find it in St. Louis and wanted to bring that here.”
The menu combines elements from each restaurateur’s culinary background and features Thai staples like pad Thai and yellow curry, as well as Indian go-tos including chicken tikka masala and vindaloo. Signature dishes such as Tangra -style chili paneer – a classic Indochinese dish of paneer tossed in a spicy, sweet-and-savory sauce – round out the diverse offerings.
“It’s fresh food, authentic and high-quality,” Fox says. “We have a wonderful chef and are happy to bring his food to the neighborhood.”
Highlights from the menu include such appetizers as flash-fried corn cakes and a crispy noodle salad with veggies and tangy bhel sauce. Entrées include Bombay chicken curry with Mumbai-style spices and nasi goreng, Indonesian-style fried rice with shrimp, tofu and green onions served with a fried egg and pickled veggies.
To drink, Basil India visitors can choose from masala chai (classic Indian milk tea made with herbs), South Indian-style coffee, mango lassi, Thai tea and fountain sodas.
Basil India, 3183 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-428-9711, basilindiastl.com