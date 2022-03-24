A Daniele Conterno Wine That Pairs Well With Almost Anything

2019 DANIELE CONTERNO

Grapes: 100% Barbera

Location: Alba, Piedmont, Italy

Winemaker: Daniele Conterno

Approximate Retail Price: $28

Website: danieleconterno.net

TASTING NOTES

Color: Medium garnet, slightly reflective but opaque, with a moderate meniscus

Aroma: Ripe medium-red fruits blended with mild spice and a bit of earth

Taste: Bright red fruits laced with the slightest bit of anise and pepper; medium tannins and acidity for a long finish, awakening the palate

Almost anyone familiar with Piedmont, Italy’s northwesternmost region, likely knows about Barolos and Barbarescos – the king and queen of red wines from there. Both come from the nebbiolo grape, but possess distinctly different flavor profiles and properties. That difference arises in part from slightly different terroirs and from the winemaking styles of the two subregions. Both Barolos and Barbarescos can be complex, graceful, layered and tannic and can age for a considerable time. As a result, few oenophiles would doubt the quality of a Barolo or a Barbaresco.

Two other, widely made but lesser-known red varietals also come from Piedmont: dolcetto and barbera. Both tend to be lighter to medium in body, and for a long time, each was regarded as more of an everyday-drinking “table” wine. That assessment, however, should in no way insult the quality of wine those two grape varietals can produce; they simply exist in the shadow of the more noble and popular nebbiolo.