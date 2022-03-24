A Daniele Conterno Wine That Pairs Well With Almost Anything

2019 DANIELE CONTERNO
Grapes: 100% Barbera
Location: Alba, Piedmont, Italy
Winemaker: Daniele Conterno
Approximate Retail Price: $28
Website: danieleconterno.net
TASTING NOTES
Color: Medium garnet, slightly reflective but opaque, with a moderate meniscus
Aroma: Ripe medium-red fruits blended with mild spice and a bit of earth
Taste: Bright red fruits laced with the slightest bit of anise and pepper; medium tannins and acidity for a long finish, awakening the palate
Almost anyone familiar with Piedmont, Italy’s northwesternmost region, likely knows about Barolos and Barbarescos – the king and queen of red wines from there. Both come from the nebbiolo grape, but possess distinctly different flavor profiles and properties. That difference arises in part from slightly different terroirs and from the winemaking styles of the two subregions. Both Barolos and Barbarescos can be complex, graceful, layered and tannic and can age for a considerable time. As a result, few oenophiles would doubt the quality of a Barolo or a Barbaresco.
Two other, widely made but lesser-known red varietals also come from Piedmont: dolcetto and barbera. Both tend to be lighter to medium in body, and for a long time, each was regarded as more of an everyday-drinking “table” wine. That assessment, however, should in no way insult the quality of wine those two grape varietals can produce; they simply exist in the shadow of the more noble and popular nebbiolo.
But over the decades, as wine in general has become more popular worldwide, dolcetto and barbera winemakers have raised the bar on realizing and expressing those wines’ potential. Now both varietals can rank as more recognized and sought-after wines.
Daniele Conterno, a fourth-generation winemaker at his family’s estate, has started a label under his own name. Although he continues to use the family winery and to source his fruit from its vineyards, Conterno has chosen to express his idea of winemaking with the full support of his family. Although he does make various styles of Barolo and nebbiolo, a white from the venerated nascetta grape and a sparkling wine, his barbera d’Alba deserves special attention. It exemplifies how elegant and smooth a barbera can be. Although it costs slightly more than do other barberas, it will always rank as a favorite among many oenophiles – and once you taste it, you yourself should understand why.
Food Pairings: Barberas have always been known as excellent food wines, able and easy to be paired with almost anything. That said, try this 2019 Daniele Conterno with your favorite meats, from game to chicken; roasted vegetables; cheese and charcuterie, of course; any pasta from pesto to tomato to cream; and a variety of fish dishes.
Certified Sommelier Stanley Browne owns Robust Wine Bar in Webster Groves.