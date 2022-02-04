4 St. Louis Area Shops Celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

This Saturday, Feb. 5, marks an international holiday few may be familiar with but many are sure to enjoy: Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. And a few sweet spots in the metro area are promising decadent treats to celebrate.

The invention of this unique holiday came in the 1960s from a New York mother of six named Florence Rappaport, who needed a way to entertain her kids on a snowy day, according to an article that appeared in the Rochester, New York-based newspaper Democrat and Chronicle. And even though it's the dead of winter, there’s an argument to be made for embracing this chilly tradition. After all, as the novelty song by Howard Johnson, Billy Moll and Robert King goes, “We all scream for ice cream!”

LN’s got the scoop (or two!) on which metro area shops are serving up cool vibes, so you can take part in this fun holiday.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Please check with a given destination when making plans, in case of pandemic or weather-related closures or pivots.

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery

Visit Missouri’s only micro-creamery for Breakfast at Clementine’s. Arrive between 9 a.m. and noon to nosh on new flavors (including boozy and vegan options): Strawberry Crunch, Captain Brunch, Liege Waffle, Cinful Bunz, Lady Marmalade, Blueberry Crumble and Reishi & Chaga. Guests are encouraged to wear pajamas for photo ops and contests, and the first 50 (households, not individuals) will win a limited edition mug. Giveaways include gift cards from Clementine’s, surprises from Tiffany & Co. and pancake art by Dancakes at select locations, states a press release.