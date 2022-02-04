 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 St. Louis Area Shops Celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

DSCF6677.jpg
Photo by Jordan Bauer, courtesy of Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery

This Saturday, Feb. 5, marks an international holiday few may be familiar with but many are sure to enjoy: Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. And a few sweet spots in the metro area are promising decadent treats to celebrate.

The invention of this unique holiday came in the 1960s from a New York mother of six named Florence Rappaport, who needed a way to entertain her kids on a snowy day, according to an article that appeared in the Rochester, New York-based newspaper Democrat and Chronicle. And even though it's the dead of winter, there’s an argument to be made for embracing this chilly tradition. After all, as the novelty song by Howard Johnson, Billy Moll and Robert King goes, “We all scream for ice cream!”

LN’s got the scoop (or two!) on which metro area shops are serving up cool vibes, so you can take part in this fun holiday.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Please check with a given destination when making plans, in case of pandemic or weather-related closures or pivots.

C5.jpg

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery

Visit Missouri’s only micro-creamery for Breakfast at Clementine’s. Arrive between 9 a.m. and noon to nosh on new flavors (including boozy and vegan options): Strawberry Crunch, Captain Brunch, Liege Waffle, Cinful Bunz, Lady Marmalade, Blueberry Crumble and Reishi & Chaga. Guests are encouraged to wear pajamas for photo ops and contests, and the first 50 (households, not individuals) will win a limited edition mug. Giveaways include gift cards from Clementine’s, surprises from Tiffany & Co. and pancake art by Dancakes at select locations, states a press release.

Multiple locations, clementinescreamery.com

Ices Plain & Fancy

Located in the historic Shaw neighborhood, Ices serves up nitro ice cream in the city. The ice cream shop opens early this Saturday at 9 a.m. and is bringing back breakfast specialties for the holiday, with Cocoa Pebbles and Lucky Charms specialty flavors to choose from. This limited offering is only available until the scoops sell out, so be quick!

2256 S. 39th St., St. Louis, 314-601-3604, icesplainandfancy.com

IMG_8182.jpg

Poptimism

Artisan flavors packed into an ice cream pop made from all local and natural ingredients? Say “yes, please!” to Poptimism, housed inside City Foundry’s Food Hall. Try out festive, limited-edition, soft-serve flavors including Blueberry Pancake or Glazed Donut, and discover additional specialties this Saturday when you arrive as early as 9 a.m.

City Foundry, 3070 Foundry Way, St. Louis, poptimismstl.com

IMG-3449.jpg

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream

Serendipity, formerly of Webster Groves, is set to reopen in The Grove later this spring, according to a press release. In the meantime, experience the taste of Serendipity this Saturday at a pop-up event at Webster Groves’ The Parkmoor Drive-In from 8 to 11 a.m. Flavors include the classics, plus Cookie Monster, Butter Pecan, French Toast, Orange Juice Sorbet and waffle sundaes. Additionally, try doughnut ice cream sandwiches and morning cocktails for those 21 and older. Visit the Serendipity website for additional pop-up details.

4400 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-962-2700, serendipity-icecream.com

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

