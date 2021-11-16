16 Ways to Fix a Thanksgiving Meal in the St. Louis Area Without Cooking the Entire Feast Yourself

Okay, you can stop stressing now about what to put on the table this Thanksgiving! LN has curated menu options from 16 area restaurants to help you serve a memorable feast. So, take it easy on yourself, and place that order to let someone else manage the kitchen this year.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Order-by dates, and pick-up or delivery options vary by restaurant. Please call ahead or check the restaurant’s website to ensure current availability.

APPETIZERS

Cinder House at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-881-2123, cinderhousestl.com

Corn salad, with pickled onion, bacon and fresh herbs

Baby kale, with beets, cucumber, olives, candied walnuts and goat cheese

KNEAD Bakehouse + Provisions, 3467 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, 314-376-4361, kneadbakehouse.com/holiday

Bakehouse or Champagne vinaigrette salad dressing

The Lucky Accomplice, 2501 S. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-354-6100, theluckyaccomplice.com/thanksgiving-21