16 Ways to Fix a Thanksgiving Meal in the St. Louis Area Without Cooking the Entire Feast Yourself

Okay, you can stop stressing now about what to put on the table this Thanksgiving! LN has curated menu options from 16 area restaurants to help you serve a memorable feast. So, take it easy on yourself, and place that order to let someone else manage the kitchen this year.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Order-by dates, and pick-up or delivery options vary by restaurant. Please call ahead or check the restaurant’s website to ensure current availability.
APPETIZERS
Cinder House at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-881-2123, cinderhousestl.com
- Corn salad, with pickled onion, bacon and fresh herbs
- Baby kale, with beets, cucumber, olives, candied walnuts and goat cheese
KNEAD Bakehouse + Provisions, 3467 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, 314-376-4361, kneadbakehouse.com/holiday
- Bakehouse or Champagne vinaigrette salad dressing
The Lucky Accomplice, 2501 S. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-354-6100, theluckyaccomplice.com/thanksgiving-21
- Grain salad, with broccoli pesto, goat cheese and shaved radishes
- Shaved brussels salad, with Champagne and roasted shallot vinaigrette
Nathaniel Reid Bakery, 11243 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-858-1019, nrbakery.com/thanksgiving
- Bacon quiche
- Four-cheese quiche
The Shaved Duck, 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, 314-238-0289, theshavedduck.com
- Kale and butternut squash salad
SIDES
Cinder House at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-881-2123, cinderhousestl.com
- Apple cranberry sauce
- Brussel sprouts, with bacon, onions and queso fresco
- Haricot vert, with maitake mushrooms and roasted shallots
- Herb turkey gravy
- Roasted winter squash, with poached cranberries and goat cheese
- Sweet potato hash, with ginger and toasted marshmallow
- Three-cheese cauliflower gratin, with cheddar breadcrumbs
- Traditional stuffing, with local herbs and carrots
- Whipped roasted garlic and celeriac potatoes
Juniper, 4101 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, 314-329-7696, junipereats.com
- Collard greens
- Cornbread loaf, with whipped honey butter
- Green beans, with mushroom gravy and crispy onions
- Leek bread pudding
- Roasted sweet potatoes, with sorghum maple glaze and smoked pecans
- Whipped baby red potatoes
KNEAD Bakehouse + Provisions, 3467 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, 314-376-4361, kneadbakehouse.com/holiday
- Rustic loaf or brioche loaf of sourdough bread
- Sesame seed brioche buns
The Lucky Accomplice, 2501 S. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-354-6100, theluckyaccomplice.com/thanksgiving-21
- Cranberry jam
- Creamy bean casserole
- Creamed corn
- Milk buns, with honey butter
- Potato and gruyere gratin
- Roasted sweet potatoes
- Sourdough stuffing
Salt + Smoke, multiple locations, saltandsmokestl.square.site
- Sweet pepper potato salad
- White cheddar cracker mac
The Shaved Duck, 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, 314-238-0289, theshavedduck.com
- Baguette loaf
- Brussel sprouts, with butter, garlic and house-cured bacon
- Caramelized onion mashed potatoes, with rosemary
- Green bean casserole
- Sweet potato casserole
- Traditional stuffing, with smoked turkey stock
SqWires Restaurant, 1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-865-3522, sqwires.com
- Braised collards
- Cranberry sauce
- Old-fashioned green beans and wild mushrooms
- Roasted brussels
- Savory stuffing
- Skin-on mashed potatoes
- Sweet potato gruyere bake
SweetArt, 2203 S. 39th St., St. Louis, 314-771-4278, sweetartstl.com/thanksgiving
- Thanksgiving plate, with crispy chicken and sides, plus salad
Winslow’s Table, 7213 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-725-7559, winslowstable.com
- Cranberry compote
Yolklore, 8958 Watson Road, Crestwood, 314-270-8538, yolklore.com
- Roll assortment, including brioche, ciabatta, whole wheat and Everything roll
MAIN COURSE
The Blue Duck, 2661 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-769-9940, blueduckstl.com/thanksgiving-desserts
- Smoked turkey pot pie, with dinner rolls and choice of three sides
Cinder House at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-881-2123, cinderhousestl.com
- Grilled citrus and herb buttered turkey
Farmhaus, 3257 Ivanhoe Ave., St. Louis, 314-647-3800, farmhausstl.com
- Half or whole smoked turkey, with or without sides included
Juniper, 4101 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, 314-329-7696, junipereats.com
- Braised turkey wings
- Confit turkey leg and thigh pulled meat
- Smoked turkey breast
The Lucky Accomplice, 2501 S. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-354-6100, theluckyaccomplice.com/thanksgiving-21
- Confit turkey thigh or herb roasted turkey breast, with gravy
- Roasted pork collar, with malt soy glaze
- Smoked cabbage, with yogurt and dill sauce
Salt + Smoke, multiple locations, saltandsmokestl.square.site
- Meals for the Unhoused donation
- Pre-smoked half turkey
- Smoked whole brisket
- Whole turkey, with gravy
The Shaved Duck, 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, 314-238-0289, theshavedduck.com
- Turkey breast by the pound, or whole smoked turkey
SqWires Restaurant, 1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-865-3522, sqwires.com
- Whole roasted fresh turkey
Winslow’s Table, 7213 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-725-7559, winslowstable.com
- Turkey gravy
DESSERTS
Cinder House at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-881-2123, cinderhousestl.com
- Cranberry almond tart
- Traditional pumpkin pie, with vanilla Chantilly
Juniper, 4101 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, 314-329-7696, junipereats.com
- Pumpkin pie, with cinnamon whipped cream
KNEAD Bakehouse + Provisions, 3467 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, 314-376-4361, kneadbakehouse.com/holiday
- Pecan pie
- Shortbread sugar cookie, three flavors: butter pecan, butter + sea salt, chocolate chip
The Lucky Accomplice, 2501 S. Jefferson Ave., St. Louis, 314-354-6100, theluckyaccomplice.com/thanksgiving-21
- Pumpkin ice cream bars
Nathaniel Reid Bakery, 11243 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-858-1019, nrbakery.com/thanksgiving
- Amber, with sable Breton, pecan caramel and salted caramel mousse
- Chocolate croissant bread pudding
- Guyana, with caramelized puffed rice-hazelnut croquant, chocolate cake, chocolate crème brulée and dark chocolate mousse
- Nathaniel Reid bakery box, including a variety of croissants
- Six- and 12-piece autumn macaron boxes, with multiple flavors
Salt + Smoke, multiple locations, saltandsmokestl.square.site
- Thanksgiving pie
Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream, 8130 Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, 314-962-2700, serendipity-icecream.com
- Chanukah bon bons holiday box, four flavors: cinnamon, chocolate, coffee and vanilla
- Thanksgiving bon bons, four flavors: cinnamon, chocolate, pumpkin and vanilla
- Thanksgiving ice-cream pies
- Your Santa Baby’s bon bons holiday box, four flavors: cinnamon, chocolate, peppermint and vanilla
The Shaved Duck, 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, 314-238-0289, theshavedduck.com
- Walnut bread pudding
SqWires Restaurant, 1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-865-3522, sqwires.com
- Apple pie
- Pumpkin bread pudding and fresh whipped cream
- Pumpkin pie
SweetArt, 2203 S. 39th St., St. Louis, 314-771-4278, sweetartstl.com/thanksgiving
- Bourbon pecan pie
- Caramel apple pie
- Dutch apple pie
- Sweet potato pie
Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop, 2201 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-932-5166, whiskstl.square.site
- Butterscotch curry pie
- Caramel apple crumble
- Classic pecan pie
- Gooey butter pie
- Pumpkin maple pie
Winslow’s Table, 7213 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-725-7559, winslowstable.com
- Mini French silk pie
- Mini pumpkin pie
- Winslow’s Signature Sweets Platter
Yolklore, 8958 Watson Road, Crestwood, 314-270-8538, yolklore.com
- Blueberry coffee cake
- Caramel apple pie
- Double fudge cake
- Gooey butter cake
- Pumpkin pie, with cinnamon crème
- Sample box, five flavors
- Turtle cheesecake
DRINKS
Casa Don Alfonso, 100 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis, 314-719-1496, www.casadonalfonsostlouis.com
- Holiday Cocktail Collection, including the signature Vin Cioccolata
Cinder House at Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, 999 N. 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-881-2123, cinderhousestl.com
- Selection of curated wine pairings
Farmhaus, 3257 Ivanhoe Ave., St. Louis, 314-647-3800, farmhausstl.com
- The Gobbler cocktail, with bourbon, 4 Hands Flora, 4 Hands Spettro and special ingredients
- Perennial Artisan Ales Brew for the Crew, four-pack
- Pinot Noir
- Prosecco
- Sauvignon Blanc
Salt + Smoke, multiple locations, saltandsmokestl.square.site
- 16-ounce batched Manhattans
- Angeline Chardonnay
- Cloudline Pinot Noir
Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream, 8130 Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, 314-962-2700, serendipity-icecream.com
- Dirty Snowman, with vanilla ice cream, hot cocoa and Plantation Rum
- Hot Toddy, with hot tea, lemon and Four Roses Bourbon
- Irish Coffee, with vanilla bon bon, hot coffee and Jameson Irish Whiskey
The Shaved Duck, 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, 314-238-0289, theshavedduck.com
- Laporte “Le Bouquet”
- Walnut City Pinot Noir