11 St. Louis Area Eateries With Gluten-Free Menu Options

Dining out can be a delight – especially in the metro area, where excellent eateries abound. But doing so also can be an endeavor if you have to (or choose to) go gluten-free. Whether you’re in the mood for brunch, burgers or baked goods, the following local spots don’t just have gluten-free options – they have gluten-free options that are straight-up tasty.
Remember this, though: The restaurants on this list also offer options that do contain gluten, which means if you have an actual allergy, cross-contamination may occur. However, making your server (and, in turn, the chefs) aware of your allergy (or preference) not only could encourage extra precautions when preparing your meal but also can provide you with a little extra peace of mind to enjoy that divine dish.
Baileys’ Range uses gluten-free buns for its burgers, as well as 100 percent grass-fed American-raised beef. Choose a classic like Frickle Pickle (oh, and don’t worry about the fried pickles on top – the eatery has a designated gluten-free fryer) or something more exotic like the PB&J, featuring arugula pesto, tomato jam and goat cheese.
920 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-241-8121
The owner of Britt’s Bakehouse firmly believes that we all deserve good cake – and for that, the gluten-free crowd applauds her. Whether you need bread, cakes, cookies, cupcakes or other treats, Britt’s Bakehouse has something sweet (and safe) to savor.
137 W. Jefferson Ave., Kirkwood, 314-858-1117
Clementine’s Creamery is well-known for its decadent small-batch ice cream. A lesser-known fact is that it also serves scoops sans gluten. Think coconut chocolate fudge (which is also dairy-free), Madagascar vanilla, peppermint Andy, pink Champagne (which is also vegan) and more.
Multiple locations, 314-819-9960
The folks behind The Corner Pub & Grill understand firsthand the difficulties of eating out with dietary restrictions, which is exactly why they have a dedicated gluten-free menu. Enjoy weekly specials like fish tacos, fried chicken (yes, you read that right), and steak kababs, or simply share appetizers such as brisket nachos or fried pickle chips.
Valley Park, 636-225-1300; Ellisville, 636-230-3400; O’Fallon, Missouri, 636-294-1072
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery has not only an awesome atmosphere but also upscale gluten-free options galore. Start with seared scallops before enjoying one of the sensational mains – options include a beef tenderloin trio, ribeye filet or Atlantic salmon, to name a few.
550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield, 636-532-0550
Hacienda’s Mexican Restaurant essentially seeks to be gluten-free. Not only does it have a dedicated fryer for its house-made 100 percent cornmeal chips, but also it has an entire menu dedicated to gluten-free offerings – think a cilantro lime bowl with shrimp, enchiladas, street tacos and more.
9748 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-962-7100
Think you can’t enjoy one of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s oh-so-popular pizzas or pastas gluten-free? Think again. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria offers not only a gluten-free crust for any pizza (hello, pear-and-prosciutto pizza!) but also a gluten-free noodle that can be substituted in dishes. Simply steer clear of the meatballs, as they contain breadcrumbs.
Rock Hill, 314-942-6555; Town and Country, 636-220-3238
Mission Taco Join might have a small gluten-free menu, but it’s a menu packed with big flavor. Whether you want the spicy chorizo, carne asada or Yucatecan pork tacos (or even one of each), you can’t go wrong. Plus, add a side of the savory street corn “off the cob” and (pardon the pun) taco ’bout tasty!
Multiple locations
Because Revel Kitchen celebrates real, whole foods, it should come as no surprise that it has a plethora of gluten-free options. Want a wrap? It has gluten-free rice paper available. Want to build a bowl packed with veggies and protein? That’s no problem at all.
Brentwood, 314-647-2222; Kirkwood, 314-230-9021
The Shack is serving awesome gluten-free omelets, as well as skillets with shredded hash that’s celiac-safe. Plus, this spot offers the most droolworthy gluten-free pancakes, including chocolate chip, blueberry and a special dubbed The King Lives, which has chocolate chips, bacon, banana and a peanut butter drizzle.
Multiple locations
The Shaved Duck has a designated gluten-free fryer – and, to be blunt, bomb barbecue. Think pulled pork, turkey, baby back ribs, smoked brisket and burnt ends – all without wheat. Plus, it has some safe sides like baked beans, green beans and fries (fried in the gluten-free fryer, of course.)
South City, 314-776-1407; Kirkwood, 314-238-0289