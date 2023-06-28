Downtown St. Louis is constantly in a state of transformation – and The Regional Arts Commission is helping to contribute to that change by funding numerous programs to enhance and revitalize public art around the city. One of these programs, InSITE STL, collaborates with St. Louis-based artists to create temporary art installations that hope to change the perception of downtown in new, innovative ways.
“With The Downtown Public Art Initiative and projects like InSITE STL, we’re looking to re-envision the way people interact with and see downtown,” says RAC grants and program manager Chloe Smith. “InSITE STL is a great way for us to explore how public art can revitalize a community.”
One of InSITE STL’s current projects, “Flora Field,” explores St. Louis’ rich architectural history at the Wainwright Building downtown. Digitally designed and created by Kelley Van Dyck Murphy and Jonathan Murphy of Van Dyck Murphy Studio, the temporary public art installation honors the history of the Wainwright Building while also incorporating new elements of emerging modern technology.
Selecting the site for “Flora Field” was a deliberate choice, Kelley Murphy explains, since The Wainwright Building, constructed in 1891 by Adler and Sullivan, marked the beginning of modern skyscraper design. “It’s generally regarded as the first tall building to express its structure and height in its form,” she says. “The horizontal portions of the building are inset, and the vertical portions rise freely to the cornice, emphasizing the verticality of the building. Most architecture students will study this building in their first semester of architecture school.”
Wainwright’s terracotta ornament was created using a process where the designs were sketched by hand and used to create negatives that could be meticulously crafted into plaster molds. The terracotta was then hand-pressed into the molds to produce the ornamental tiles. “When I think of downtown St. Louis, I think of terracotta,” Murphy says. “Terracotta has such an incredible history in St. Louis and we have some of the most beautiful building stock in the world, but most people take that for granted.”
Murphy spent two years researching 3D printing with clay and had two months to complete the redesign at the Wainwright Building. The finished structure, which took three months to complete, is comprised of painted steel and concrete and constructed using mid-fire red clay that was tested on-site to match the terracotta used on the original building. In addition to working through prototypes for the 3D-printed components, the artists worked with a structural engineer to develop a strategy that could work with the shallow ground below the sculpture and withstand St. Louis weather.
“In my research and creative practice, I’m very interested in how we can engage the immediacy of the digital world with the ancient history of clay,” Murphy says. “This research explores the role of new digital technologies with an understanding of how humans have been constructing buildings for ages. The work challenges the unsustainable, fixed plastic materials with which 3D printing is widely known by engaging clay: a sustainable, locally-sourced and reusable medium with deep roots in St. Louis’ history.”
By developing and leading new public art projects like “Flora Field,” RAC is helping to build a more inclusive and culturally vibrant downtown. Visit racstl.org/insite for more information about “Flora Field” and InSITE STL, as well as grant opportunities for St. Louis artists.
The Regional Arts Commission, racstl.org
Flora Field, Wainwright Building, Chestnut Street between 7th and 8th St., St. Louis, racstl.org/programs/insite-2020