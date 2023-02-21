Play: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Company: Stray Dog Theatre

Venue: Tower Grove Abbey, 2336 Tennessee Ave.

Dates: February 23 through 25

Tickets: $25; contact 314-865-1995 or straydogtheatre.org

Highlights: Stray Dog Theatre opens its 20th anniversary season with an emotionally exhausting but theatrically exhilarating production of Edward Albee’s searing 1962 drama about the perilous tightrope between reality and illusion walked by a fragile married couple.

Story: Associate professor of history George returns home with his wife Martha, daughter of the college president, after a faculty party at the New England college where George is employed. It’s already past midnight, but Martha tells George that she has invited a new, young professor and his wife back to their place for a nightcap just the same.

While George and Martha bicker about this extension of their evening, Nick and Honey arrive. Nick is a professor of biology, but Martha keeps referring to him as a math teacher. The young couple is from the Midwest, which New Englanders George and Martha find a bit amusing.

The older couple continue to badger each other in front of their guests, causing Nick and Honey to become embarrassed and uncomfortable. They’re more or less held captive to the sometimes sadistic whims of their hosts, whose pointed barbs occasionally are interspersed with spurts of violence.

There is long-standing resentment by George and Martha, as she dotes on her accomplished father and derides her husband as lacking the fortitude, talent and ambition even to handle the responsibilities of running the university’s history department. It’s 1962, and there seem to be few opportunities for women on the campus, which only accentuates George’s failures in the eyes of his caustic wife.

Throughout the lengthening evening, both George and Martha make veiled references to their family, or lack of same, even as George finds ways to sadistically “Get the Guests,” one of his many perverse parlor games. The demure Honey eventually finds some of George’s hostile clues to be unsettlingly familiar, leaving her to wonder what her husband may have told George in a private moment.

Nick and Honey are relatively new to this campus, and certainly aren’t prepared for the anything-but-welcome mat laid out for them by the older couple. Perhaps they should leave before things get worse. And things definitely can get worse.

Other info: Gary F. Bell, founder and artistic director of Stray Dog Theatre, had wanted to produce “Virginia Woolf” in 2003 in his company’s first season in St. Louis. When another troupe did its own version of “Virginia Woolf” that year, Bell set aside his plans. Now, director Bell opens Stray Dog’s 20th anniversary season with a meticulously crafted, carefully performed version of Albee’s most famous play.

Stray Dog’s rendition runs a marathon three hours and 45 minutes, including two intermissions between its three acts. It’s different than a 2003 version may have been, because “Virginia Woolf” was changed in 2005 to various degrees.

In any event, Bell coaxes wonderful performances from his quartet of players. Mara Bollini fully embraces Martha’s combative personality, relentlessly rebuking her docile husband, bullying him for a steady supply of liquor while heaping lavish praise upon her unseen, but very influential, father.

Stephen Peirick is quite convincing as a deliberate George, a man who has long accepted his weary fate in a disappointing world, choosing instead to funnel his creativity into skin-squirming attacks which he calls "games." Peirick is especially effective in George’s epic verbal brawls with Martha, as well as stealthily gathering damaging information about Nick and Honey in a disarming conversation with the young professor.

Claire Wenzel strikes the right balance as the amiable Honey, a young woman who has led a largely protected life as the daughter of a minister and now the dutiful wife of a bright, young professor. Honey makes frequent forays to the bathroom in search of sanctuary from George’s caustic barbs before catching the true meaning of his asides.

Stephen Henley effectively completes this complex quartet as the self-assured Nick, showing the young man’s gentlemanly demeanor slowly eroding under the increasing influence of alcohol, George’s verbal thrusts and Martha’s brazen sexual overtures, while still guarding his fragile wife.

Bell’s costume design smartly delineates the difference between the two men in Henley’s sharply tailored suit contrasted with Peirick’s rumpled look, accentuated with a dowdy sweater. Wenzel’s attire looks the part of the ‘mousy’ young woman reviled by George, while Bollini’s wardrobe is emblematic of Martha’s lusty behavior.

Bell also is responsible for the handsome set design, which has the look of an academic’s home with its rows of books (although no built-in shelves), focused on the living room with its comfortable chairs and sofa. The lighting designed by Tyler Duenow smartly bolsters that look, while Justin Been’s sound design matches the play’s harrowing and haunting themes.

As a period piece, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” has lost little of its scathing impact. Bell’s insightful version pays proper homage to Albee’s brilliant dissection of a complicated and complex marriage that is for better or worse, but mostly worse.