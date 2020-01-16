On Wednesdays, they wear thinking caps.
Established in 1890, The Wednesday Club of Saint Louis is a private, nonprofit organization founded by a group of socially active, knowledge-thirsty ladies seeking to expand their minds and make an impact in their community. The club began with members hosting poetry readings and discussions in their homes – with the work of Percy Bysshe Shelley as their initial study – every Wednesday afternoon. As the group grew, they expanded their areas of interest into subjects such as science, history, education, literature, the arts and world affairs.
Today, a full 130 years since its beginnings, the organization boasts approximately 300 members, a clubhouse of its own on Ladue Road in Creve Coeur and a robust annual schedule of speakers series that span 12 different sections of study, as well as yearly prestigious poetry and literary contests.
“It’s like a smorgasbord for your brain,” says Liz Studt, president of The Wednesday Club of Saint Louis. “There are areas I’m not very familiar with and maybe even not that interested in, but I always come, and I always learn something, or it opens my mind to doing some more reading to find out more about what was talked about.”
Each January, the club’s members vote on the topics they’d like to hear sessions on for the following year, from speakers who typically include professors from local universities such as Washington University in St. Louis and Saint Louis University. The Wednesday Club speaker schedule runs from October till May, and within that window, every Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the group learns about the scheduled topics from the 12 sections of interest and hosts a discussion.
Subjects on the docket this year include climate change, historical and contemporary St. Louis architecture, Pulitzer-winning female poets and a play celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage written 100 years ago by former members – and that condensed list barely scratches the surface of topics that will be covered during the course of the year.
Although the club has evolved in terms of its meeting place, number of members and expected wardrobe over the years, the original aspiration remains true. “It started as, and continues to be, an opportunity to learn, for women who want to learn more about what’s going on in the world,” Studt says. “And then we contribute to the community, through charity work, scholarships to three local universities, literary awards every year for short stories, and the poetry contest and awards.”
Now celebrating its 94th year, the poetry contest has a deadline in February and features a high school- and an adult-level contest. Independently judged and free of thematic restrictions, the contests are open to anyone who lives within a 50-mile radius of the metro area – and who follows the rules of entry. Each April, winners of both contests are guests at a Wednesday meeting, where they read their work onstage and receive their awards.
The biggest challenge the organization faces today, which wasn’t as much of an issue 130 years ago, is the working woman’s schedule, which can make a Wednesday lunchtime meeting rather difficult to attend. Because of this, Studt explains, many of the newer members – inducted via member recommendation and committee invitation – are newly retired women who are looking to enrich the next chapter in their lives.
However, the diversity in age range – Studt estimates ages span from 45 to 101 – and the diversity of ideologies and perspectives within the group just continue to grow. “We have people of great variety as far as where members stand on political issues or any number of things – it makes for interesting discussion,” Studt says. “The thing that I like the most about it is that people are so willing to share whatever talent or knowledge they have.”
It’s this variety of thought, of subject matter and of people that Studt finds most compelling about the club.
“You just get a lovely assortment of information, and through the club, I’ve learned to be receptive of all ideas – to at least hear them,” Studt say. “I may not agree in the end, but at least I have learned another side of an issue compared to the one that I had, so I’ve learned to have more of an open mind, I would say.”
Those interested in learning more about The Wednesday Club of Saint Louis or its poetry and literary contests can visit wednesdayclubstlouis.org.