Story: LaDonna Adrian Gaines had a supportive family, parents, sisters and brothers who made her feel loved. She also had a talent for singing which received its ‘baptism of fire’ when she filled in as a 10-year-old at the last minute for a singer at her family’s church.
She did well, really well, and was on her way to a career as a performer. She left high school in Boston weeks before her graduation to reach for the brass ring in New York City, latching onto a role in a touring production of Hair in Munich. She later had her daughter Mimi by an Austrian actor named Sommer, but the marriage didn’t last.
Soon, ‘Donna Summer’’s talents as a singer and songwriter caught the interest of music producers Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, who helped propel her to a career which eventually brought her recognition as the “queen of disco,” an appellation she disliked but eventually accepted as part of the price of fame.
Summer eventually hit the top of the music charts in a variety of genres including rock, pop, rhythm and blues and even gospel along with, of course, dance. She married a musician named Bruce Sudano and they had two daughters, Brooklyn and Amanda.
She had 42 hit singles, mostly in the ‘70s and ‘80s and many risque, won five Grammy Awards and was described as “one of the world’s leading female singers” by The Times of London. She became an accomplished painter, designed her own costumes for her shows and proved to the world that She Works Hard for the Money. Donna Summer succumbed to lung cancer in 2012 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame posthumously in 2013.
Highlights: Summer’s greatest hits are front and center courtesy of some lively choreography and robust singing in this Broadway musical about her life and career.
Other Info: Summer is a jukebox musical which incorporates nearly two dozen of the singer’s tunes into one act which runs one hour and 45 minutes. The show premiered in late 2017 at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, then opened on Broadway in April 2018. It closed there at the end of 2018 after 289 performances, followed by a North American tour which began in late September 2019.
Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff (who won a Tony Award for another jukebox musical, Jersey Boys) wrote the book for this lightweight musical, which features songs written by Summer, Moroder, Paul Jabara and others. It benefits from lively, quirky choreography by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo, which pairs nicely with the energetic music for the show’s best moments.
That music, both ballads and more up-tempo numbers, is performed admirably by a five-piece band conducted by keyboardist Amanda Morton. She’s joined by keyboardists Lisa LeMay (associate conductor) and Makeena Lee Brick, guitarist Larry Esparza and drummer Jesse-Ray Leich. John Miller is music conductor, Randy Cohen is synthesizer programmer and orchestrations are by Bill Brendle and Ron Melrose.
It’s easy to understand why Summer lasted less than a year on Broadway. The book is simplistic and relatively shallow, rushing through important moments in Summer’s life in its attempt to cram so many of her hits into a one-act show. It doesn’t help that the acting is pedestrian, but then again the performers just don’t have much good material.
Technical decisions mar the show as well. Women play all but a handful of roles, usually sporting an androgynous look accentuated by costume designer Paul Tazewell and the slicked-back style preferred by wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe. Tazewell dresses the dancers in sleek, silver miniskirts, though, which are reminiscent of the disco era.
Scenic designer Robert Brill’s minimal set peppers the spare stage with geometric projections of sundry shape and color in the projection design of Sean Niewenhuis heightened by Howard Binkley’s lighting. A giant disco ball for the “queen of disco” doesn’t appear above the stage until near the production’s conclusion.
While most of Summer’s hits occurred in the ‘70s and ‘80s, the look and concept for Summer is much more contemporary, and that’s not necessarily good. Toss in fleeting references to homophobia, child sexual assault and attempted rape and murder and the result is a murky hodgepodge which strains for consistency.
There are fine singing performances by the trio of women who portray three stages in Summer’s life. Dan’Yelle Williamson more or less serves as narrator for the goings-on as Diva Donna while also belting out memorable efforts such as I Feel Love and MacArthur Park, commanding the stage in the process.
Alex Hairston brings sass and pizzazz to the role of Disco Donna, taking the enthusiastic audience along on such Summer standards as Love to Love You Baby, On the Radio, Bad Girls and Hot Stuff. Olivia Elease Hardy is charming in the part of Duckling Donna (and also Mimi), persuading her strict parents to give their blessing to her quest for a show business career.
Kyli Rae and Jennifer Byrne portray music producers Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, respectively, in the cartoonish style favored by director McAnuff. John Gardiner fills the bill as Casablanca Records president Neil Bogart and Trish Lindstrom plays his wife Joyce.
Jay Garcia portrays gay PR man Brian as well as Summer’s first husband, actor Helmuth Sommer, and Erick Pinnick lends gravitas to the role of Summer’s firm but loving father Andrew, with Williamson portraying her mother, Mary. Steven Grant Douglas plays Summer’s long-time second husband, musician Bruce Sudano.
De’ja Simone and Cameron Anika Hill portray young Brooklyn and Amanda, in that order, while Dequina Moore and Crystal Sha’nae play Brookly and Amanda as adults, respectively.
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical would work better as a straightforward musical revue rather than the stilted, incomplete musical which it is now. The trend-setting singer would seem to be better served in such a format.
Musical: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Company: Touring Company
Venue: Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Blvd.
Dates: Through January 26
Tickets: $24-$89; contact 534-1111 or metrotix.com
Rating: A 3 on a scale of 1-to-5.
