Shakespeare Festival Takes Its Show 'On the Road' During Pandemic: Theater Review

The works of playwright William Shakespeare have been challenged by plagues, world wars and obstacles of all sorts through more than four centuries. Yet, through it all, The Bard’s words and the human emotions of varying degrees he captured in his timeless works have inspired artists to present their versions of his dramas, comedies, histories and romances through their own respective lenses.
So, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theater virtually worldwide in 2020, it presented a daunting but not insurmountable challenge for St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. Although the Festival’s annual play is produced in the outdoor ambiance of Forest Park, social distancing negated any possible efforts on the company’s main stage in Shakespeare Glen near the Art Museum.
Undeterred, Shakespeare Festival producing artistic director Tom Ridgely came up with an intriguing alternate idea. While the troupe’s 20th anniversary presentation of Much Ado About Nothing has been postponed until 2022, Ridgely thought that the spacious beauty of Forest Park offered an opportunity to package another Shakespearean experience for limited audiences tailor-made for the urban oasis.
Thus, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is offering a 90-minute version of The Bard’s whimsical work, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, titled A Late Summer Night’s Stroll, over a rambling, 1.25-mile walk through St. Louis’ own urban forest. The informal tour starts at Shakespeare Glen near the Saint Louis Art Museum and winds around Post-Dispatch Lake, the Boathouse and Emerson Grand Basin before concluding at the bottom of Art Hill.
Since much of A Midsummer Night’s Dream takes place in a forest, it lends itself naturally enough to Forest Park and its treasure trove of idyllic sights. In coordination with PaintedBlack STL (co-founder Jayvn Solomon and coordinator Charlie Tatum) and a dozen other local arts organizations, Shakespeare Festival has laid out a trail leading through 14 arches – referencing the world-famous St. Louis Gateway Arch – each of which features paintings inspired by the pastoral comedy.
Shakespeare Festival has partnered with PaintedBlack STL, a new collective empowering Black artists, to commission 14 original art installations in the shape of 12-foot arches which straddle the path. Artists whose works appear on the arches include Jessie Donovan, Eugenia Alexander, Nicholas Lawery, Tielere Cheatem, Kyla Hawkins, Sherelle Speed, Brilynn Asia, Tyler Harris, Ryean Clark, N’Dea ‘Ori Tala’ Collins-Whitfield, Taylor Deed, Lashawnda Smith, Brock Seals and Dee Drenning.
Guests, never numbering more than 10 in a group and all wearing masks, leave every 10 minutes from the start of the trail near Shakespeare Glen across from the Saint Louis Art Museum. They then are treated to entertainment at each arch, whether singing, comedy, dance or music, with all pieces inspired by Shakespeare’s story of four lovers who journey into the woods and are influenced by the fairies and spirits who live there.
Claudia Brownlee provides the colorful and festive costume design adorning the players along the way.
Organizations contributing their time and talent to the experience include The Big Muddy Dance Company, The Black Rep, Circus Flora/Ten Directions, Community Music School, Consuming Kinetics Dance Company, Laura Coppinger, Improv Shop, Jazz St. Louis, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Poor Monsters, Shakespeare Squadron and Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble.
“Midsummer is one of the most magical and beloved plays in all of world drama,” said Ridgely in the Shakespeare Festival’s news release. “It follows the flight of four lovers into the woods and the night of lyrical transformations that drive them apart and back together again, capped by the famous and hilarious ‘play within a play’ put on by local tradesmen.”
Reservations for the free show, which runs Tuesdays through Sundays through September 6, are full. However, a waitlist is available online for each night at www.stlshakes.org.
Additionally, during the day and on Monday evenings, the public is invited to explore the artwork using a digital map and audio companion piece featuring excerpts from A Midsummer Night’s Dream read by local actors as well as popular music inspired by Shakespeare.
Show: A Late Summer Night’s Stroll
Company: St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
Venue: Forest Park
Dates: Through September 6 except Mondays
Tickets: Free, but reservations are full. To be put on waitlist, contact www.stlshakes.org
Photos courtesy of St. Louis Shakespeare Festival
