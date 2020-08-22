Shakespeare Festival Takes Its Show 'On the Road' During Pandemic: Theater Review

The works of playwright William Shakespeare have been challenged by plagues, world wars and obstacles of all sorts through more than four centuries. Yet, through it all, The Bard’s words and the human emotions of varying degrees he captured in his timeless works have inspired artists to present their versions of his dramas, comedies, histories and romances through their own respective lenses.

So, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theater virtually worldwide in 2020, it presented a daunting but not insurmountable challenge for St. Louis Shakespeare Festival. Although the Festival’s annual play is produced in the outdoor ambiance of Forest Park, social distancing negated any possible efforts on the company’s main stage in Shakespeare Glen near the Art Museum.

Undeterred, Shakespeare Festival producing artistic director Tom Ridgely came up with an intriguing alternate idea. While the troupe’s 20th anniversary presentation of Much Ado About Nothing has been postponed until 2022, Ridgely thought that the spacious beauty of Forest Park offered an opportunity to package another Shakespearean experience for limited audiences tailor-made for the urban oasis.

Thus, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival is offering a 90-minute version of The Bard’s whimsical work, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, titled A Late Summer Night’s Stroll, over a rambling, 1.25-mile walk through St. Louis’ own urban forest. The informal tour starts at Shakespeare Glen near the Saint Louis Art Museum and winds around Post-Dispatch Lake, the Boathouse and Emerson Grand Basin before concluding at the bottom of Art Hill.