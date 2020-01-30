Story: Asher Lev lives with his parents in a modest home in Brooklyn in the 1950s. His father Aryeh has degrees in political science and serves an important role in their Hasidic community, spreading their religious philosophy to new yeshivas he helps open in the United States and in Europe.
Asher’s mother Rivkeh is devoted to her husband and her only child, but is severely traumatized when her beloved brother is killed in an auto accident, working for the same rebbe as his brother-in-law. The grief-stricken Rivkeh implores the rebbe to allow her to heal her own emotional wounds by allowing her to take up her late brother’s work, pursuing degrees in Russian affairs.
Young Asher reveres his religion and his parents, but he also finds himself compelled to pursue his innate love and talent for art. Aryeh considers his son’s gift to be largely a foolish waste of time if not out-and-out influenced by the insidious “sitra achra” (the hellish ‘other side’).
Still, with the blessing of the rebbe, Asher is allowed to follow his love for art even as his father takes an assignment abroad, leaving Asher in the care of his fragile mother. Eventually Rivkeh joins her husband in Europe, freeing Asher to further his artistic studies under the guidance of a secular Jewish painter named Jacob Kahn.
The mercurial artist proves to be a tough taskmaster while acknowledging Asher’s remarkable artistic abilities. He encourages the lad to study nudes and other forms of traditional artistic expression, including the crucifixion and other religious topics embraced by Christian artists such as Michelangelo through the ages.
As Asher continues to develop into his teens, he remains conflicted between his desire to express himself through his art and his benevolent wish to honor his strict Hasidic Jewish faith. Kahn is skeptical that his protege can do that, while Asher’s parents remain wary about his chosen field.
When Asher’s parents return to the States, he announces to them that he will be having the first public exhibit of his works the very next day. What he doesn’t say is that it is comprised of two paintings titled Brooklyn Crucifixion I and II, and that his mother is the focus. How will they react to such a display?
Highlights: Chaim Potok’s highly personal and introspective study of a young artist torn between his craft and his religion is given an affecting, tender interpretation in New Jewish Theatre’s current production.
Other Info: Playwright Aaron Posner’s one-act, 90-minute version of Potok’s acclaimed 1972 novel originally was produced in 2009 in Philadelphia to critical acclaim. It was later performed by New Jewish Theatre in the company’s 2010-11 season.
Director Aaron Sparks does a wonderful job maintaining the poignancy of Potok’s story by conveying a mood that is often sobering without being overwhelming. He’s aided in this level approach by Rob Lippert’s telling scenic design, which includes glimpses of the Levs’ modest home at stage right (wooden table and chairs, throw rug) and stage left (small, simple desk, lamp, phone) and a large back area which comprises Kahn’s studio where Asher learns his craft.
Lippert also adds a soft, understated lighting design to complement the set. Additionally, Michele Friedman Siler’s costumes accentuate Rivkeh’s plain attire opposite Aryeh’s business suit and Kahn’s bohemian look. Kareem Deanes intersperses traditional Jewish music in a sound design which backs up the pathos in the often melancholy tale.
Spencer Sickman is a study in stability as the pensive Asher. From his opening address to the audience, saying simply but straightforwardly, “My name is Asher Lev,” he believably walks the tightrope of fragile and conflicting emotions in the wunderkind Asher.
His Asher is a loyal son and faithful follower of his Hasidic faith, yet also committed at an early age to expressing his feelings through his art regardless of the consequences. He is respectful while also in search of his own respect.
Amy Loui handles the roles of “The Women” in superior form, nailing each dialect and accent with precision and convincing accuracy. She melts into the fragile psyche of Asher’s loving mother and just as easily portrays the savvy business acumen and no-nonsense approach of art gallery owner Anna Schaeffer.
As “The Men,” Chuck Winning is able to smoothly jostle between the ‘tough love’ given by Aryeh to his ‘wayward’ son, then segue easily into the affable support of Asher’s fun-loving and artistically appreciative Uncle Yitzchok, Aryeh’s gregarious brother. He presents Kahn as self-assured and demanding but nonetheless committed to getting the best out of his young charge.
Sparks’ direction and his cast’s carefully crafted portrayals convincingly convey the struggles of the title character to honor his tradition without sacrificing his own personal expression, a combination with sobering results. New Jewish Theatre’s rendition of My Name Is Asher Lev presents Potok’s story in both its complexity and compassion.
Play: My Name Is Asher Lev
Company: New Jewish Theatre
Venue: Wool Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive
Dates: January 30, February 1, 2, 6, 8, 9
Tickets: $25-$54; contact 442-3283 or newjewishtheatre.org
Rating: A 4.5 on a scale of 1-to-5.
Photos courtesy of Jon Gitchoff