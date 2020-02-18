Story: Ulysses is blithely cooking some “bad meat” sausages in the kitchen of his tiny mobile trailer when he is greeted by an unexpected guest: His ex-wife Emma.
She says at first that she’s just “passing through,” but the finality with which she deposits her luggage in Ulysses’ squalid living room indicates otherwise. He isn’t dressed for company, obviously, standing there only in an apron and slippers. And he says he’s only wearing slippers in case he steps into his dog Jennie’s waste early in the morning.
Emma is appalled at his living conditions, with trash and garbage strewn about the kitchen and what passes for a living room. There’s a curtain concealing a shower at one end and a sheet blocking off a corner he calls his bedroom. He’s dirty, unkempt and shackled to an assisted-breathing device.
Once upon a time, Ulysses was a prominent professor of English literature at an East Coast university. That was before Emma took their 5-year-old son and fled in the dead of night out of fear of what 'else' her alcoholic husband might do to them.
Like his ancient namesake, Ulysses has lived without his family now for 20 years. For the first 15 of those years, he wrote regularly to Emma at her mother’s home, because he remembers that his mother-in-law liked him once upon a time. Not once did he hear back from Emma, and when somehow word reached Ulysses that Emma's mother had died, he ceased sending letters for the last five years.
He literally doesn’t understand to this day why Emma left, although he freely acknowledges how his life careened out of control thanks to stupor and excessive alcohol. How, though, could he have descended to such unspeakable depths from the lofty perch of ivy-towered academia?
It’s readily apparent to Emma that Ulysses is in awful shape, and truth be told he is dying. As he acclimates slowly to her return, he asks her point blank what he did that caused her to run away? She says she’s at his home now after leaving her second husband and also because the now-adult son of Ulysses and Emma plans at long last to visit his father, whos is not even a faded memory to him.
What good will any of this do? Will it exorcise demons or merely aggravate long open wounds? Like the dangerous mountain named Annapurna in the Himalayas, it seems that the peak of the once hotly romantic relationship between Ulysses and Emma has descended into long-lasting despair.
Highlights: John Pierson and Laurie McConnell sizzle in a stunning and sobering production of Sharr White’s searing two-person play, Annapurna, under the gripping guidance of director Annamaria Pileggi.
Other Info: St. Louis Actors’ Studio terms its 13th season one with the theme, “Two to Tango.” While its two previous productions since September, Fifty Words and A Life in the Theater, have been well stage and performed, Annapurna is the first to truly embody what that phrase really means.
McConnell and Pierson give a master class in acting with their bravura performances. White’s script handles the ghastly appearance of Ulysses and his sordid, so-called ‘home,’ with heaping doses of fitful laughter and relentless, crushing poignancy which equally explain the human spirit’s indomitable will to survive under even the most demoralizing circumstances.
At the heart of this fascinating, spellbinding, 90-minute, one-act work is an heroic romance between two lost souls. There’s even a dog on the premises, much like the faithful hound who was the first to recognize Ulysses after his two-decade Odyssey following the Trojan War.
White’s story and Pileggi’s direction are made all the more engrossing courtesy of Patrick Huber’s magnificent set design, with a nod to TheatreMarine Productions’ scenic design, of Ulysses’ disgusting living quarters. One can almost flinch at the black ants which Emma feverishly sprays on the kitchen counter in a futile effort to send them scampering.
In the background loom the towering Rocky Mountains near the trailer park where Ulysses resides, living out the remainder of his largely wasted life. What makes it all even more devastating is the epic poem he’s been composing in solitude for all these years after he jettisoned a career as a poet and professor.
Kayla Dressman’s costume design accentuates the squalor of Ulysses’ revolting threads as well as the modest dress of Emma, and Jenny Smith’s props heighten the forlorn, depressing look of the set. Jeff Roberts adds the incessant barking of the dog in his sound design, while Huber and Steven J. Miller provide harsh lighting.
Pileggi coaxes superior efforts from both of her accomplished players. Pierson’s slumping shoulders define his defeated attitude as well as his character’s acerbic wit while equally presenting a harrowing look at Ulysses’ wounded psyche. Like Annapurna itself, he says to Emma, “you were so beautiful you ruined the expedition.”
McConnell’s Emma carries her own substantial baggage, a one-time student of Ulysses’ whose aching love for him eventually gave way to self-preservation and protection for her scared son. McConnell is adept as well at showing how the embers of love are resurrected in Emma’s scarred personality.
Annapurna is by turns amusing and devastating, the epic journey of two people holding onto the remnants of a once-proud union before they fade into the indifferent cruelty of night.
Play: Annapurna
Company: St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Venue: Gaslight Theater, 358 North Boyle
Dates: February 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, March 1
Tickets: $30-$35; contact 1-800-982-2787 or ticketmaster.com
Rating: A 5 on a scale of 1-to-5.
Photos courtesy of Patrick Huber