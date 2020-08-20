Muny's Summer Variety Series Closes on Poignant Note: Theater Review

This summer, The Muny adopted the philosophy, “If they can’t come to the show, we’ll bring the show to them.” As its altered 2020 season reaches its conclusion, it’s apparent this ‘remote’ version of The Muny has been both a critical and popular success.

Conceived and hosted by Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! has showcased the depth and breadth of the talents of sundry Muny performers throughout the nation during its five weekly editions. This week’s finale adds an exclamation point to those efforts.

As with previous shows in this streamcast Muny season, the fifth episode includes scenes from a number of past Muny productions from the company’s archive of “home movies,” as Isaacson refers to the single-camera recordings rather than the customary four or five used for most shows.

The rollicking number, Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat from Guys and Dolls opened the proceedings, with Orville Mendoza, Zoe Vonder Haar and the ensemble from the 2019 production showcasing the ‘50s classic.

Other selections on display include The Loveliness of Evening, a ballad from the 2019 production of Cinderella, the delicate At the Ballet piece from the 2017 rendition of A Chorus Line and the splashy piece, Forget About the Boy, from The Muny’s sole production of Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2012.

From a backstage perspective, the audience is treated to a glimpse of Beth Leavel, powerhouse performing her way through Rose’s Turn from the 2018 production of Gypsy, propelling audiences both in front of and behind the curtain to their feet with her commanding interpretation.