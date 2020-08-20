Muny's Summer Variety Series Closes on Poignant Note: Theater Review

This summer, The Muny adopted the philosophy, “If they can’t come to the show, we’ll bring the show to them.” As its altered 2020 season reaches its conclusion, it’s apparent this ‘remote’ version of The Muny has been both a critical and popular success.
Conceived and hosted by Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! has showcased the depth and breadth of the talents of sundry Muny performers throughout the nation during its five weekly editions. This week’s finale adds an exclamation point to those efforts.
As with previous shows in this streamcast Muny season, the fifth episode includes scenes from a number of past Muny productions from the company’s archive of “home movies,” as Isaacson refers to the single-camera recordings rather than the customary four or five used for most shows.
The rollicking number, Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat from Guys and Dolls opened the proceedings, with Orville Mendoza, Zoe Vonder Haar and the ensemble from the 2019 production showcasing the ‘50s classic.
Other selections on display include The Loveliness of Evening, a ballad from the 2019 production of Cinderella, the delicate At the Ballet piece from the 2017 rendition of A Chorus Line and the splashy piece, Forget About the Boy, from The Muny’s sole production of Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2012.
From a backstage perspective, the audience is treated to a glimpse of Beth Leavel, powerhouse performing her way through Rose’s Turn from the 2018 production of Gypsy, propelling audiences both in front of and behind the curtain to their feet with her commanding interpretation.
Broadway and Muny star Colby Dezelick sang his own poignant composition, I Will Be Your Home, as a heartfelt paean to The Muny, pulling heartstrings among the thousands viewing via streamcast with his ode to The Muny’s impact on its audiences for more than a century.
Another Broadway star with Muny roots, Jack Sippel, contributed an energetic, explosive version of You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray, performed by 19 Muny alumni and featuring vocals by Nasia Thomas, still another veteran of both Muny and Broadway shows.
The list of accomplished Muny players seemingly is endless, and as Isaacson noted, not one of the stars he approached about participating in this ambitious venture this summer turned him down, a telling testament to The Muny’s stellar reputation.
The “couples” number featured Erin Dilly and Stephen R. Buntrock in their home performing via Zoom the You and I number from Meet Me in St. Louis. Plus, St. Louis native and Broadway star Richard Riaz Yoder offered a high-stepping piece in honor of The Muny titled Broadway Melody, a “Broadway-style, filmed-at-The-Muny dance piece from Singin’ in the Rain,” according to The Muny’s news release, conceived and choreographed by Yoder and featuring The Muny itself and its environs as the work’s set design.
The Muny Teens and Kids were showcased to great effect as well. Muny Kids did an engaging medley of Come Alive from The Greatest Showman and A Little More Homework from the show 13, respectively, while the graduating Muny Teens collaborated with a musical salute to Merrily We Roll Along with their fitting performance of Our Time.
Former Muny Kid and Muny Teen Maggie Kuntz served as the evening’s “live” performer at the Culver Pavilion, performing a sweet version of The Trolley Song from Meet Me in St. Louis with live musical accompaniment, courtesy of Michael Horsley’s accomplished musical direction, as he has done throughout this series of streamcasts.
Puppeteer and Muny veteran John Tartaglia crashed the weekly Munywood Squares game show for the second consecutive week as Murray, the lovable raccoon who interrupted a Muny performance a few years back at the company’s spacious amphitheater.
Murray engaged Isaacson with some merchandising ideas to help keep Murray’s name in the hearts and minds of Muny patrons. Alas, Murray was unable to convince the polite but firm Isaacson to give him a starring role in any of next season’s shows. That’s showbiz, Murray.
And what better way to conclude this season of ingenuity, hard work, creativity and camaraderie among so many of The Muny’s show-stopping players than the traditional singing of Auld Lang Syne? Isaacson understandably choked up a bit as he bid farewell to The Muny’s at-home audience.
Well, actually, The Muny outdid itself even in this regard, thanks to Beth Malone, another of Broadway and Muny fame, performing the traditional tune accompanied only by herself on guitar. It was a refreshing and affecting take on the venerable ballad that will long be remembered by anyone who was fortunate enough to hear and see Malone perform the piece.
Bravo to Isaacson and all of The Muny family, including the painstaking guidance of director Michael Baxter, for bringing The Muny and its tradition, albeit in a different form, to more than 100,000 Muny patrons in this year of the pandemic.
You have one final chance to see the concluding edition of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! when it airs again at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, August 20, captioned and audio described, via youtube.com/themunytv.
Show: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Company: The Muny
Venue: Online at youtube.com/themunytv
Dates: Streamcast re-shown Thursday, August 20
Photos courtesy of The Muny photographer
