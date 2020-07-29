Muny's Second Edition of Summer Variety Series Offers Delightful Blend of Song, Dance and Comedy: Review

The Muny’s initial 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, which was streamcast on Monday, July 20 and shown again on Thursday, July 23, was seen by more than 30,000 fans online. It sparkled with energy and creativity, demonstrating how The Muny can tap into the diverse talents of its nationwide cadre of performers regardless of the venue involved.

The second installment of its variety series was streamcast Monday, July 27 and once again regaled its audience with a tasty blend of song, dance and comedy. Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, who serves also as the show’s host each week, came up with a dandy idea when he decided to emulate the variety show format, which hit its zenith in the 1960s and ‘70s.

This week’s edition, which will be shown again Thursday, July 30, presented clips from such treasured Muny productions as Aida, 42nd Street, Oklahoma! and Spamalot. Ben Davis and Beth Leavel are seen in the opening number, Beautiful Morning, from the 2015 production of Oklahoma! just after Isaacson and Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan welcome their viewers.

The amiable husband-and-wife duo of Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis deliver a poignant performance of the ballad Suddenly, Seymour from Little Shop of Horrors from their home in Philadelphia, with three Muny alumni serving via Zoom (or whatnot) as a trio of backup, warbling street urchins.

A real highlight is watching the cast of the wacky, Monty Python-inspired Spamalot singing Always Look on the Bright Side of Life from the opening-night presentation of Spamalot from 2013, after a day of rain threatened to cancel the performance. An added treat is seeing original Python and Spamalot creator Eric Idle on hand for what he called “the world’s largest outdoor performance” of the show, urging the audience after joining the cast on stage to sing along at its conclusion.