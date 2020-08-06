Muny's Energetic Variety Series Keeps the Good Times Rolling

In the third installment of its Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, The Muny shows very much how practice makes nearly perfect, much to the exhilaration of its thousands of fans.
As with the initial two presentations, this third edition is brimming with electricity and energy as exemplified both by vintage performances and new, original works, all graciously hosted by Muny Executive Producer and Artistic Director Mike Isaacson following a warm introduction by Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan.
One of The Muny’s most unforgettable presentations of the 21st century was its 2013 rendition of Les Miserables, with its cast of 81 resolute players. The epic musical’s Act I finale, One Day More, was shown this time as the Act I closer to the variety show, stirring affecting memories as the French revolutionaries unite in solidarity, with main characters Javert and Jean Valjean contributing from the sides.
The Muny selected one of the ballads, Can’t Help Falling in Love, from the rambunctious, Elvis-inspired musical, All Shook Up, from its 2017 catalogue, as well as the Seize the Day number from its 2017 presentation of Newsies. The show began with Laura Michelle Kelly as Nellie Forbush warbling In Love with a Wonderful Guy from The Muny’s 2013 version of South Pacific to set the upbeat mood.
What makes these Muny moments especially magical, though, are new efforts concocted by Muny stalwarts of seasons past. Off-stage couple Beth Leavel and Adam Heller showcased their daunting talents from their home on the Zoom number, You’ll Never Get Away from Me, which they performed in Gypsy in 2018 on The Muny’s spacious stage.
Jon Rua, an original cast member of Hamilton and a Muny veteran, performed an original dance piece titled undefeat, which he choreographed and staged on a rooftop to Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major. Bach made an encore appearance in Bach to the Future, an all-female tap dance number conceived and choreographed by Broadway and Muny alumna Marjorie Failoni with the contributions of Muny performers around the nation.
Isaacson enticed Michael James Scott, long-running star as the Genie in Aladdin and a Webster University alumnus, to contribute via Zoom his performance of the vintage standard, Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries. Later, “live” at the Culver Pavilion at The Muny, Julie Hanson performed the ballad Think of Me from The Phantom of the Opera, a musical in which she’s starred on Broadway.
As with the first two installments, The Muny offered tidbits of behind-the-scenes activities which help explain how the outdoor theater weaves its magic by interviewing the people behind the power. There were impressive contributions from The Muny Teens and a fun-filled conclusion as members of the cast of the 2018 production of Annie sang – what else? – Tomorrow via Zoom.
It’s amazing how much The Muny manages to pack into 90 minutes (yeah, that’s a long hour) of entertainment. One hopes its patrons of these streamcasts truly appreciate all of the arduous effort and rehearsals which precede these socially distant performances in this pandemic era.
The third edition of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! airs again at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, August 6, captioned and audio described, via youtube.com/themunytv.
Show: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Company: The Muny
Venue: Online at youtube.com/themunytv
Dates: August 6, 10, 13, 17, 20 (streamcasts re-shown August 6, 13, 20)
Photos courtesy of The Muny photographer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!