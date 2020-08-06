Muny's Energetic Variety Series Keeps the Good Times Rolling

In the third installment of its Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, The Muny shows very much how practice makes nearly perfect, much to the exhilaration of its thousands of fans.

As with the initial two presentations, this third edition is brimming with electricity and energy as exemplified both by vintage performances and new, original works, all graciously hosted by Muny Executive Producer and Artistic Director Mike Isaacson following a warm introduction by Muny President and CEO Denny Reagan.

One of The Muny’s most unforgettable presentations of the 21st century was its 2013 rendition of Les Miserables, with its cast of 81 resolute players. The epic musical’s Act I finale, One Day More, was shown this time as the Act I closer to the variety show, stirring affecting memories as the French revolutionaries unite in solidarity, with main characters Javert and Jean Valjean contributing from the sides.

The Muny selected one of the ballads, Can’t Help Falling in Love, from the rambunctious, Elvis-inspired musical, All Shook Up, from its 2017 catalogue, as well as the Seize the Day number from its 2017 presentation of Newsies. The show began with Laura Michelle Kelly as Nellie Forbush warbling In Love with a Wonderful Guy from The Muny’s 2013 version of South Pacific to set the upbeat mood.

What makes these Muny moments especially magical, though, are new efforts concocted by Muny stalwarts of seasons past. Off-stage couple Beth Leavel and Adam Heller showcased their daunting talents from their home on the Zoom number, You’ll Never Get Away from Me, which they performed in Gypsy in 2018 on The Muny’s spacious stage.