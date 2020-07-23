Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! Opens with Sizzle and Splash: Review

With its slate of musicals for the 2020 season pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Muny cannot bring patrons to its spacious amphitheater in Forest Park for summer shows.
Instead, The Muny showcased several of its Muny Magic at The Sheldon concerts for five successive Mondays (and Thursdays) from June 15 through July 16 via streamcast. Those were very well received (the first one with Beth Leavel even caused The Muny’s site to crash on opening night), and helped set the stage for the second half of The Muny’s streamcast season.
Welcome to The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! Beginning July 20 and continuing each Monday at 8:15 p.m. through August 17 – its traditional starting time – The Muny is showcasing the impressive talents of its large cast of players from points around the nation in a “live” show hosted by Muny Executive Producer and Artistic Director Mike Isaacson. The program is streamcast again each Thursday at 8:15, captioned and audio described.
The first show offered a refreshing blend of ingenuity, enthusiasm, a considerable amount of hard work and genuine affection by performers for the grand tradition of The Muny. Isaacson introduced the first show by pointing out that The Muny Summer Variety Hour Live! would hearken to performances of the 1960s and ‘70s, the days of Hollywood Palace, The Carol Burnett Show et al which showcased many acts in one program.
The Muny states that the “cornerstone” of its online series “will feature archived clips from Muny productions of the past seven seasons.” Viewers of the opening installment were able to enjoy scenes from Singin’ in the Rain, The Little Mermaid, The Music Man, The Wiz and other musicals which demonstrate The Muny’s ability to assess outstanding talent and then package it for the enjoyment of its thousands of patrons.
Muny CEO and President Denny Reagan welcomed viewers to the show, at one point sitting back in the free seats as he commented on various Muny traditions in taped interviews. Isaacson, however, was ‘live,’ an element underscored by occasional glitches and flubs which underscored the ‘live’ presentation in charming fashion.
The show actually ran closer to 90 minutes, but it was so packed with stylish and enchanting bits that the extra time was necessary to incorporate all of the whimsical elements. Lara Teeter did a magical Take Me Away song-and-dance number that was taped in the mid-day heat throughout The Muny, while Muny fan favorite Ken Page performed an exquisite rendition of Memory from Cats ‘live’ at one of The Muny’s rehearsal pavilions, accompanied by a musical combo.
Other acts included the husband-and-wife team of Hunter Foster and Jen Cody portraying Charlie Brown and Lucy in The Doctor Is In number from You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown from their home, as well as The Muny Kids singing Happiness from that same musical in a taped piece.
Broadway and Muny star Ashley Brown gave a stirring rendition from her home of Climb Ev’ry Mountain from The Sound of Music, while the show’s first number was a Zoom delight of We Go Together from Grease, featuring a cadre of lithe, limber young stars from numerous Muny shows.
There were interviews of Muny behind-the-scenes members discussing progress on various Muny projects and aspects and even a game show parody titled Munywood Squares, written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and featuring nine Muny stars hamming it up while trying to help contestants guess correct answers. This element was too long and a bit labored, but so it goes with a variety show.
World Wide Technology is the head sponsor for The Muny’s variety series in addition to five other individual show sponsors. The Muny is paying all contributing artists for their efforts.
“It’s important to do this live,” notes Isaacson. “There’s a feeling we have with 10,000 people (at a Muny performance) that we can’t do right now. It’s painful. My hope is that people will watch this and imagine that they are there with us and surrounded by an incredible community, and see what we’ve experienced in the past with light and joy.” An estimated 25,000 people watched the July 20 premiere.
The initial Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! airs again at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 23 via youtube.com/themunytv.
Show: The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!
Company: The Muny
Venue: Online at youtube.com/themunytv
Dates: July 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17 (streamcasts re-shown July 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20)
Photos courtesy of The Muny
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!