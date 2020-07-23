Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! Opens with Sizzle and Splash: Review

With its slate of musicals for the 2020 season pushed back to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Muny cannot bring patrons to its spacious amphitheater in Forest Park for summer shows.

Instead, The Muny showcased several of its Muny Magic at The Sheldon concerts for five successive Mondays (and Thursdays) from June 15 through July 16 via streamcast. Those were very well received (the first one with Beth Leavel even caused The Muny’s site to crash on opening night), and helped set the stage for the second half of The Muny’s streamcast season.

Welcome to The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! Beginning July 20 and continuing each Monday at 8:15 p.m. through August 17 – its traditional starting time – The Muny is showcasing the impressive talents of its large cast of players from points around the nation in a “live” show hosted by Muny Executive Producer and Artistic Director Mike Isaacson. The program is streamcast again each Thursday at 8:15, captioned and audio described.

The first show offered a refreshing blend of ingenuity, enthusiasm, a considerable amount of hard work and genuine affection by performers for the grand tradition of The Muny. Isaacson introduced the first show by pointing out that The Muny Summer Variety Hour Live! would hearken to performances of the 1960s and ‘70s, the days of Hollywood Palace, The Carol Burnett Show et al which showcased many acts in one program.

The Muny states that the “cornerstone” of its online series “will feature archived clips from Muny productions of the past seven seasons.” Viewers of the opening installment were able to enjoy scenes from Singin’ in the Rain, The Little Mermaid, The Music Man, The Wiz and other musicals which demonstrate The Muny’s ability to assess outstanding talent and then package it for the enjoyment of its thousands of patrons.