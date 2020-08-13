Kennedy Holmes, Surprise Guest Highlight Fourth Edition of Muny's Variety Series

The Muny’s 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! has become a well-oiled machine by now, as its fourth edition exemplified on Monday, August 10.

Host Mike Isaacson, The Muny’s Artistic Director and Executive Producer, mentioned at the start of this week’s show that the first three installments of this ambitious, fledgling venture had been seen by more than 140,000 viewers in its “live” Monday editions and the Thursday rebroadcasts, all streamcast at The Muny’s YouTube page.

By now, the format has settled into a familiar, albeit still daunting, routine. As with previous editions, the fourth installment features numbers from several of The Muny’s productions in the last seven seasons.

While Isaacson reminds everyone that these Muny “home movies” are made with just one camera rather than several, they nonetheless impressively convey the sheer scope of the talent exemplified by Muny players, whether seasoned veterans of Broadway, accomplished local performers or the energetic, enthusiastic and entertaining Muny Teens and Muny Kids.

This week’s show opens with the rousing number, NYC, from the 2018 rendition of Annie, and it features a distinctive Muny trademark. Abigail Isom, the performer portraying the “new girl” arriving in Gotham, played the title role in a previous Muny production.

Other Muny shows featured included bits from Jersey Boys, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, the beautiful choreography displayed in a suite from West Side Story in The Muny’s 2018 production of Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and a singalong finale of the title number in Meet Me in St. Louis by the cast of the 2018 rendition, cleverly placed "aboard" a trolley in a Zoom piece.