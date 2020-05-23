ERA's Streamcast of 'Moscow!' Is Clever Adaptation of 'Three Sisters': Theater Review

Story: Life is drab in the Russian village where the Prozorov family resides at the turn of the 20th century. It’s nothing compared to the vibrant, exciting times they experienced when they were children living with their parents in the fast-paced, dynamic city of Moscow.

Eldest sister Olga is a teacher at the local high school, more or less resigned to her spinster status. She’s a kindly soul and has taken it upon herself to care for the family’s aged servant Anfisa. Middle sister Masha, short-tempered and impetuous, married the affable but uninspiring teacher Kulygin just out of high school and now is involved in an affair with the dashing, and also married, officer Vershinin.

Irina is the youngest sister and is determined to return to Moscow, where she believes everything is glamorous. She’s pursued by both Baron Tuzenbach, an officer who has loved her for several years, and the unstable Solyony, who resents Tuzenbach’s competition for Irina’s heart.

The sisters’ hopes for a return to the good old days in the big city hinge on their younger brother Andrey now that their parents are both deceased. Andrey has ambitions to be a university professor, but his marriage to the lowly and controlling Natasha and his penchant for amassing gambling debts ruin his life as well as his sisters', compounded by Natasha’s affair with his bureaucratic boss.

Poverty is rampant in Russia for much of its population, but for the most part the Prozorovs and their visitors are oblivious to life beyond their own wants and desires. The end goal for the Prozorovs are the bright lights and exciting nights in the bustling city of Moscow. Does anything else matter?