ST. LOUIS, February 7, 2019 -- New Jewish Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Muny’s first presentation of the Broadway hit Kinky Boots and Stages St. Louis’ stirring reprise of the venerable musical Man of La Mancha lead the way with nine nominations apiece for the eighth annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards.
Twelve other locally produced shows garnered at least five nominations each for this year’s awards, making it perhaps the most competitive field in the eight years the awards have been bestowed by the St. Louis Theater Circle.
Winners in 31 different categories covering comedies, dramas and musicals will be announced at the awards ceremony on Monday, March 30 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the campus of Webster University, home of The Rep. Nominations also have been announced for two categories in opera.
In addition, Ken and Nancy Kranzberg will be honored with a special award for their tireless efforts in making the area in and around Grand Center St. Louis’ geographic center for theater.
Tickets once again will be $15 apiece and can be obtained through Brown Paper Tickets at its web site until March 15, 2020. After that, tickets may be purchased for $20 through Brown Paper Tickets or at the Loretto-Hilton Center box office (plus ticket fees) on the night of the event. Llywelyn’s Catering will once again offer a selection of snack boxes, desserts and drinks available on a pay-as-you-go basis at the event.
The Muny, now in its second century of performances at its outdoor amphitheater in Forest Park, leads the way with a total of 25 nominations, followed by 24 for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (The Rep) and 21 for New Jewish Theatre. Stages St. Louis follows with 13 nominations, West End Players Guild with 10 and Stray Dog Theatre has a total of eight nominees.
In all, 25 local professional companies received nominations for 51 different shows. Lighting designer Sean M. Savoie leads all nominees with three different nominations out of a total of 125 nominated artists, including six who received two nominations apiece. The awards honor outstanding achievement in locally produced professional theater for the calendar year 2019.
The mission of the St. Louis Theater Circle is simple: To honor outstanding achievement in St. Louis professional theater. Other cities around the country, such as Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington D.C., pay tribute to their own local theatrical productions with similar awards programs.
Nominations for the St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are divided into categories for musicals, dramas, comedies and operas. More than 120 locally produced professional theatrical productions were presented in the St. Louis area in 2019.
The nominees for the eighth annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards are:
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy
Brighton Beach Memoirs, New Jewish Theatre
It’s a Wonderful Life, Metro Theater Company
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Love’s Labors Lost, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
The Play That Goes Wrong, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Ka-Ling Cheung, The Play That Goes Wrong, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Michelle Hand, Pride and Prejudice, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Julie Layton, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Laurie McConnell, Brighton Beach Memoirs, New Jewish Theatre
Kelley Weber, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Patrick Blindauer, Love’s Labors Lost, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Chuck Brinkley, Brighton Beach Memoirs, New Jewish Theatre
Aaron Dodd, The Motherf**ker with the Hat, R-S Theatrics
Michael James Reed, Pride and Prejudice, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Shane Signorino, Popcorn Falls, The Midnight Company
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy
Katie Kleiger, Pride and Prejudice, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Sofia Lidia, The Motherf**ker with the Hat, R-S Theatrics
Jane Paradise, Brighton Beach Memoirs, New Jewish Theatre
Rachel Tibbetts, Never Let Go, Equally Represented Arts
Maggie Wininger, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy
Will Bonfiglio, Fully Committed, New Jewish Theatre
Jacob Flekier, Brighton Beach Memoirs, New Jewish Theatre
Adam Flores, The Motherf**ker with the Hat, R-S Theatrics
Michael Cassidy Flynn, Classic Mystery Game, SATE
Steve Isom, Wittenberg, Upstream Theater
Outstanding Director of a Comedy
Melissa Rain Anderson, The Play That Goes Wrong, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Kari Ely, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Alan Knoll, Brighton Beach Memoirs, New Jewish Theatre
Tom Ridgely, Love’s Labors Lost, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Ellie Schwetye, Fully Committed, New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Comedy
Brighton Beach Memoirs, New Jewish Theatre
Fully Committed, New Jewish Theatre
Love’s Labors Lost, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
The Play That Goes Wrong, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Pride and Prejudice, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama
Angels in America, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
District Merchants, New Jewish Theatre
Equivocation, West End Players Guild
Indecent, Max & Louie Productions
Photograph 51, West End Players Guild
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Sophia Brown, Fefu and Her Friends, Theatre Nuevo
Michelle Dillard, Milk Like Sugar, The Black Rep
Alicen Moser, Equivocation, West End Players Guild
Carly Uding, Translations, Black Mirror Theatre
Donna Weinsting, Nonsense and Beauty, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Eric Conners, Canfield Drive, The Black Rep
J. Samuel Davis, District Merchants, New Jewish Theatre
Ryan Lawson-Maeske, Photograph 51, West End Players Guild
Reginald Pierre, Equivocation, West End Players Guild
David Ryan Smith, Angels in America, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Actress in a Drama
Nicole Angeli, Photograph 51, West End Players Guild
Zoe Farmingdale, Indecent, Max & Louie Productions
Rachel Hanks, A Model for Matisse, The Midnight Company
Jeanne Paulsen, Alabama Story, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Donna Weinsting, Salt, Root and Roe, Upstream Theater
Outstanding Actor in a Drama
Gary Wayne Barker, District Merchants, New Jewish Theatre
James Andrew Butz, The Night of the Iguana, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Roger Erb, Equivocation, West End Players Guild
Barrett Foa, Angels in America, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Spencer Sickmann, Farragut North, St. Louis Actors’ Studio
Outstanding Director of a Drama
Joanne Gordon, Indecent, Max & Louie Productions
Pamela Reckamp, The Women of Lockerbie, SATE
Ellie Schwetye, Photograph 51, West End Players Guild
Tony Speciale, Angels in America, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Jacqueline Thompson, District Merchants, New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Production of a Drama
Angels in America, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
District Merchants, New Jewish Theatre
Equivocation, West End Players Guild
Indecent, Max & Louie Productions
Photograph 51, West End Players Guild
Outstanding Set Design in a Play
David Blake, District Merchants, New Jewish Theatre
Dunsi Dai, Indecent, Max & Louie Productions
Tim Mackabee, Angels in America, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Margery and Peter Spack, Brighton Beach Memoirs, New Jewish Theatre
Margery and Peter Spack, The Play That Goes Wrong, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Costume Design in a Play
Felia Davenport, District Merchants, New Jewish Theatre
Dorothy Marshall Englis, Pride and Prejudice, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Laura Hanson, Wittenberg, Upstream Theater
Michele Friedman Siler, Brighton Beach Memoirs, New Jewish Theatre
Melissa Trn, Love’s Labors Lost, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Play
Patrick Huber, Indecent, Max & Louie Productions
Jason Lynch, Feeding Beatrice, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Bess Moynihan, The Women of Lockerbie, SATE
Xavier Pierce, Angels in America, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Sean M. Savoie, District Merchants, New Jewish Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design in a Play
Broken Chord, Angels in America, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Kareem Deanes, Fully Committed, New Jewish Theatre
Kareem Deanes, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis
Phillip Evans, Indecent, Max & Louie Productions
David Kelepha Samba, Feeding Beatrice, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Set Design in a Musical
Mary Engelbreit and Paige Hathaway, Matilda, The Muny
Paige Hathaway, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Muny
Michael Schweikardt, Kinky Boots, The Muny
Josh Smith, The Who’s Tommy, Stray Dog Theatre
James Wolk, Man of La Mancha, Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Costume Design in a Musical
Gregg Barnes and Lindsay McWilliams, Kinky Boots, The Muny
Leon Dobkowski and Mary Engelbreit, Matilda, The Muny
Eileen Engel, The Who’s Tommy, Stray Dog Theatre
Brad Musgrove, Man of La Mancha, Stages St. Louis
Sarah Porter, La Cage aux Folles, New Line Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design in a Musical
Rob Denton, Matilda, The Muny
Tyler Duenow, The Who’s Tommy, Stray Dog Theatre
Sean M. Savoie, The Boy from Oz, Stages St. Louis
Sean M. Savoie, Man of La Mancha, Stages St. Louis
Nathan W. Scheuer, Kinky Boots, The Muny
Outstanding Musical Director
Jennifer Buchheit, The Who’s Tommy, Stray Dog Theatre
Charles Creath, Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope, The Black Rep
Ryan Fielding Garrett, Kinky Boots, The Muny
Brad Haak, Guys and Dolls, The Muny
Nicolas Valdez, Be More Chill, New Line Theatre
Outstanding Choreographer
Kirven Douthit-Boyd, Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope, The Black Rep
Jessica Hartman, Footloose, The Muny
Lorin Latarro and Patrick O’Neill, Guys and Dolls, The Muny
Dexandro Montalvo, Such Sweet Thunder, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al
Rusty Mowery, Kinky Boots, The Muny
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope, The Black Rep
Guys and Dolls, The Muny
Kinky Boots, The Muny
Man of La Mancha, Stages St. Louis
Matilda, The Muny
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical
Eleanor Humphrey, Dreamgirls, Stray Dog Theatre
Laura Michelle Kelly, Matilda, The Muny
Taylor Louderman, Kinky Boots, The Muny
Corinne Melancon, The Boy from Oz, Stages St. Louis
Michele Ragusa, The Boy from Oz, Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical
Tielere Cheatem, La Cage aux Folles, New Line Theatre
Kevin Corpuz, Be More Chill, New Line Theatre
Tristan Davis, The Who’s Tommy, Stray Dog Theatre
Eli Mayer, Footloose, The Muny
Patrick John Moran, Man of La Mancha, Stages St. Louis
Outstanding Actress in a Musical
Mattea Conforti, Matilda, The Muny
Ebony Easter, Dreamgirls, Stray Dog Theatre
Kendra Kassebaum, Guys and Dolls, The Muny
Amanda Robles, Man of La Mancha, Stages St. Louis
Jennifer Theby-Quinn, Daddy Long Legs, Insight Theatre Company
Outstanding Actor in a Musical
David Elder, The Boy from Oz, Stages St. Louis
Zachary Allen Farmer, La Cage aux Folles, New Line Theatre
J. Harrison Ghee, Kinky Boots, The Muny
James Patterson, Man of La Mancha, Stages St. Louis
Luke Steingruby, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Q Collective
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Justin Been, The Who’s Tommy, Stray Dog Theatre
Mike Dowdy-Windsor & Scott Miller, Be More Chill, New Line Theatre
Gordon Greenberg, Guys and Dolls, The Muny
Michael Hamilton, Man of La Mancha, Stages St. Louis
John Tartaglia, Matilda, The Muny
Outstanding Production of a Musical
Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope, The Black Rep
Guys and Dolls, The Muny
Kinky Boots, The Muny
Man of La Mancha, Stages St. Louis
Such Sweet Thunder, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis et al
Outstanding New Play
Canfield Drive, by Kristen Adele Calhoun & Michael Thomas Walker, The Black Rep
Feeding Beatrice, by Kristen Greenidge, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
It’s a Wonderful Life, by John Wolbers, Metro Theater Company
A Model for Matisse, by Barbara F. Freed and Joe Hanrahan, The Midnight Company
Nonsense and Beauty, by Scott C. Sickles, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Mark Freiman, La Boheme, Union Avenue Opera
Christine Lyons, Norma, Winter Opera Saint Louis
Brooklyn Snow, Candide, Union Avenue Opera
Roland Wood, Rigoletto, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Outstanding Production of an Opera
La Boheme, Union Avenue Opera
Candide, Union Avenue Opera
The Coronation of Poppea, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
The Marriage of Figaro, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis
Special Award
Ken and Nancy Kranzberg
Members of the St. Louis Theater Circle include Steve Allen, stagedoorstl.com; Mark Bretz, Ladue News; Bob Cohn, St. Louis Jewish Light; Tina Farmer, KDHX; Michelle Kenyon, snoopstheatrethoughts.com; Gerry Kowarsky, Two on the Aisle (HEC-TV); Chuck Lavazzi, KDHX; Sarah Bryan Miller (opera only), St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Judith Newmark, judyacttwo.com; Ann Lemons Pollack, stlouiseats.typepad.com; Tanya Seale, Broadwayworld.com; Lynn Venhaus, PopLifeSTL.com; Bob Wilcox, Two on the Aisle (HEC-TV); and Calvin Wilson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Eleanor Mullin, local actress and arts supporter, is group administrator.
For more information, contact stltheatercircle@sbcglobal.net or ‘like’ The St. Louis Theater Circle on Facebook.
###