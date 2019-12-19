Step inside The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel in the heart of St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood, and be transported into a life of luxury.
The regal building, which dates back to 1922, recently underwent a multimillion-dollar reimagination project that has enhanced its elegance while remaining true to its historic integrity.
“We like to call The Chase the grand dame of St. Louis – the crown jewel of the Central West End,” says Frederik Houben, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing.
Houben says the renovations began in September of the prior year, and resulted in completely making over the existing 389 guest rooms, in addition to adding nine more.
“Almost every aspect of the hotel has been touched during these renovations,” Houben says. “The upgrades to our guest rooms, lobby, and meeting and event spaces are truly stunning. While the visual changes are significant, we made sure to preserve many historic aspects of the hotel.”
The guest rooms in question blend elegance and modern décor. A neutral color palette of grays and blues adorns the walls; the bed-bearing wall features a textured blue wallpaper with the slightest shimmer once struck with light. Almost all case goods feature a dark wood finish with sophisticated gilding; the gold details eloquently carry throughout the space via framed artwork, mirrors and lamp bases. Natural light floods the space but can easily be blocked out with elegant floor-to-ceiling curtains. The simple design of the space is clearly all in the intricate details.
Although the suites are a stunning showcase of the remodel, Houben says one of the biggest changes was the redesign of the main lobby.
“During the planning process, we decided to flip the location of our front desk and concierge desk,” Houben says. “A recent study has shown that when guests walk through the front doors, they have a tendency of walking right. Our front desk was positioned on the left-hand side and would occasionally cause some overcrowding. The new layout of our lobby simply makes more sense.”
Guests ready to check in will now enter the grand entry foyer – crystal chandeliers twinkling overhead – and veer right, where they will be greeted by brand new front desk pods.
“Rather than having a large, standard front desk, we decided to go with smaller pods so that the service experience at the time of check-in is more open and inviting for our guests.” Houben says.
The concierge desk is now located to the left of the entry and can’t be missed, thanks to the large map of St. Louis stunningly showcased behind it. Built-ins to the right of the desk house historic pieces from times gone by – think antique radios, a rotary phone, a gold magnifying glass and more. To the left of the concierge desk starts a row of new furniture – sophisticated tufted sofas, high-backed chairs with intricate cutouts and accompanying glass tables – for travelers to sit and relax or even work.
“Our new lobby seating area offers guests a place to work and socialize,” Houben says. “In addition to plush new seating, we also have communal tables with opportunities to plug in technology. It’s a total turnaround. The new design has such a fresh and modern feel.”
Brand-new carpeting and wallcoverings were also included in the update in event spaces, such as the Khorassan, Starlight, Zodiac, Regency and Lindell ballrooms, in addition to pre-function areas.
This culture created by The Chase, though, is one Houben says is about more than The Chase itself.
“The Chase takes pride in many green initiatives,” Houben says. “Our chefs have actually started their very own micro-greenery. All greens harvested are used in dishes prepared by the hotel’s restaurants, Chase Club and Preston. We’ve also begun participating in an Organic Food Waste Program, where we send off all of the hotel’s food waste and purchase it back in the form of nutrient-rich soil to support our micro-greenery. It comes full circle! Also, in an effort to support the declining honeybee population, we’ve installed two beehives on our rooftop, which house between 80,000 to 100,000 bees. The Chase is committed to being more sustainable and environmentally friendly, and we love finding creative ways to do so.
“Sonesta, as a brand, embodies a culture of caring philosophy,” he continues. “So many of our team members express this philosophy through their commitment to the St. Louis community. From participating in Special Olympics, to helping clean up Forest Park, to volunteering at local organizations like LifeWise STL and Independence Center, our employees truly value giving back to the surrounding communities.
“The Chase is not just a hotel; it’s a city within a city.”
The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-633-3000, sonesta.com/us/missouri/st-louis/chase-park-plaza-royal-sonesta-st-louis