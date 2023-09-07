As summer comes to a close, you might find yourself venturing back outdoors into the relieving cooler weather. Thankfully, free art fairs and festivals around St. Louis have arrived with plenty of opportunities to engage with culture and creativity. These six festivals are ideal for family outings and feature all of our favorite things: live entertainment, local food and drink, community and fine art.
Schlafly Art Outside Festival
Sept. 8 to 10
What’s better than art, music and good beer? The 20th annual Art Outside festival at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood combines the three for a family-friendly, totally local experience. Art enthusiasts and fine art collectors will find much to love at the fest, which includes paintings, textile and fiber art, watercolor works and more from artists within a 125-mile radius.
People are also reading…
Saint Louis Art Fair
Sept. 8 to 10
Head to downtown Clayton to celebrate 30 years of the St. Louis Art Fair. The fair features art from nearly 200 artists, in addition to live music from indie rock, jazz, R&B and funk bands. While you peruse pastel drawings, jewelry, sculpture and digital art, you can enjoy eats from the fair’s Restaurant Row and the new Food Truck Alley.
28th Annual MOSAICS Fine Art Festival
Sept. 15 to 17
Held on historic North Main Street in St. Charles, this free festival highlights paintings, sculpture, jewelry and fine arts from 100 different artists. The festival also features activities, a performance stage for live entertainment and a Kids Creation Station where children can create a masterpiece of their own. Enjoy food and refreshments while you explore the festival grounds all weekend long.
Edwardsville Art Fair at City Park
Sept. 22 to 24
Historic City Park in Edwardsville is home to this annual three-day outdoor art celebration. Showcasing artwork from local, national and international artists, the Edwardsville Art Fair is a feast for the eyes that even kids will love, since the fair’s Children’s Art Gallery makes them feel like little curators as they purchase donated artworks. The free fair also features a crafts area, a community collaborative project and a stage for live entertainment.
St. Louis Hills Art in the Park
Sept. 24
Francis Park in St. Louis is the beautiful backdrop for Art in the Park 2023. This free-to-attend, single-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, and features clay and ceramics, digital art, paintings, mixed media art, printmaking, glass art and more. When you’ve admired all of the art, check out the fair’s classic car show or catch an inning of vintage baseball.
Historic Shaw Art Fair
Oct. 7 to 8
Get your tickets to the Historic Shaw Art Fair, which will celebrate its 31st season of art, education and community this October. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the fair gates, and the festival is held on the lush tree-lined parkway of Flora Place at Tower Grove Avenue across from the Missouri Botanical Garden. The fair will feature 120 artists – including locals like first-time exhibitor Brittni Mosby – as well as school art galleries, food and music to enjoy. Admire artwork from photographers, painters, printmakers, sculptors, woodworkers, fiber artists and more.