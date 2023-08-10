Evolution Festival is set to be this summer’s grand finale. On Aug. 26 and 27, locals and travelers alike are invited to Forest Park to enjoy a high-powered music festival headlined by acts including The Black Keys, Ice Cube, Brandi Carlile, The Black Crowes and more.
Founded and produced by Steve Schankman and Joe Litvag, the event will feature musical acts performing on two stages and is open for attendees of all ages. Meanwhile, the festival grounds will feature multiple VIP areas, offering a showcase of the best St. Louis has to offer in barbecue, bourbon and beyond.
Before you head to the show, prepare accordingly with this handy guide showcasing the ins and outs of the event.
Where to find the festival
Visitors can find the festival in the Langenberg Field and Boat House areas of Forest Park.
First-time Forest Parkers can locate Langenberg Field at 5620 Grand Drive, directly behind the Dwight Davis Tennis Center. The Boat House is located at 6101 Government Drive.
Gates open at 2 p.m. each day and the event is rain or shine. Free public parking is available throughout Forest Park and surrounding areas, but festival planners strongly recommend attendees arrive by rideshare and taxi. The designated drop-off/pick-up area will be located north of the event.
Live music musts during Evolution Festival
The festival lineup offers a little something for everyone, from rock and pop to hip-hop and more. Explore a few of the highlights below to plan your outing accordingly:
- The Black Keys: The Black Keys have been steadily churning out blues rock for more than two decades. Don’t miss a moment of their set.
- Ice Cube: Cube hasn’t slowed down since his debut on the rap scene in the late 1980s with the iconic group N.W.A. Now a multi-faceted star, he still brings the heat with a mic onstage performing some of his most iconic hits.
- Brandi Carlile: Beloved for all the right reasons, Carlile returns to St. Louis for another round of well-crafted and superbly performed tunes.
- The Black Crowes: Since 1990, it’s been hard to top The Black Crowes’ debut, “Shake Your Money Maker.” Catch tracks from this southern rock masterpiece and plenty of other chart-topping hits during their performance.
- Brittany Howard: Best known for her powerful, soulful voice, Howard first broke through as the lead singer and guitarist for Alabama Shakes. Now touring as a solo artist, it’s clear she’s still on top of her game.
Other notable acts performing at Evolution Festival include Michigander, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Cautious Clay, Sugar Hill Gang and more.
Food and beverage during the festival
Vendors will be present throughout the event for festivalgoers to sate their hunger and quench their thirst. With that said, Evolution Festival will shine a special spotlight on barbecue and bourbon.
Curated by Sugarfire Smokehouse, the smokehouse experience at Evolution Festival has partnered with local barbecue vendors like Heavy Smoke BBQ, TreauX’s Cajun BBQ and Vegan Deli & Butcher to offer delicious and innovative bites for diners.
Meanwhile, attendees of drinking age can sample spirits from some of the most notable bourbon distilleries in the region and country. These include Rebel Bourbon, Ezra Brooks, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Wild Turkey and others.
How much are tickets?
Tickets range in price and package. Single-day admissions can be purchased for as low as $89.50, and VIP experiences start at $450 and grant access to everything from lounging areas to backstage hangouts and more.
For overnight stays, festivalgoers can purchase exclusive weekend packages, which can cost between $1,650 for a stay at The Chesire and $1,950 for an included hotel stay at The Ritz-Carlton.
Full ticket details can be found here.