Your Guide to St. Louis Area Virtual Festivals This Month

Rising to the challenges that 2020 has presented, St. Louis area organizations are changing up how they do things so that annual festivals may proceed. Here’s how each organization is doing its best to protect guests while keeping valued traditions alive.

42ND ANNUAL ST. LOUIS JEWISH BOOK FESTIVAL

Nov. 1 to 8

Nationally recognized for its excellence and as having one of the largest draws (of more than 10,000 audience members annually), the St. Louis Jewish Book Festival aims to enlighten and entertain this year with a home edition you can experience virtually. Look forward to special guest interviews and Q&A discussions.

Guests include keynote speaker Barry Sonnenfeld, the famed film and television director who will discuss his new book Call Your Mother: Memoirs of a Neurotic Filmmaker, with Saturday Night Live alum and Emmy award-winning comedic writer Alan Zweibel, plus 15 authors presenting on their latest titles.

The Fall Virtual Pass, which is $95 per household, grants access to opening night and all virtual events. Tickets to opening night are also available for $30. Tickets can be purchased at stljewishbookfestival.org. Attendees are invited to purchase books at mainstreetbooks.net.