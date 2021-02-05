Your Guide to Safely Celebrating Mardi Gras 2021 in St. Louis

Mardi Gras remains a day of revelry in spite of the ongoing public health crisis – and, right here in St. Louis, home to one of the largest Mardi Gras fête in the U.S. – you can safely take part in various celebrations.

MARDI GRAS SAFE AT HOME BOX - Feb. 8 through Feb. 12

Mardi Gras, Inc. is offering a Mardi Gras Safe at Home Box with entries for big prizes, sold through its website. Those who buy the party box, which includes items such as a Soulard Food Voucher and a 12-pack of Bud Light Seltzer, can enter for a chance to win the Mardi Gras Party of a Lifetime, an experience on the parade route in 2022. Box orders may be picked up at Randall’s Wines & Spirits daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 8 through Feb. 12.

FEAST BOURBON STREET BASH – Feb. 11

Feast Magazine invites you to join its at-home celebration of Mardi Gras on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Purchase the Bourbon Street Bash kit for $42, and receive a cocktail kit, hurricane glass, recipe cards, festive beads and additional goodies. Plus, gain exclusive access to a Cajun cooking and cocktail demo hosted by Feast publisher Cat Neville, alongside local restaurateurs.