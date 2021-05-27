World Chess Champion Levon Aronian Moves to St. Louis, Plans to Represent U.S.

One of the world’s most elite chess players, Levon Aronian, first conquered the game at a global level in the 1994 World Youth Chess Championship. Since then, he’s led the national team for his home country of Armenia to three Olympiad gold metals and one World Team Championship gold.

Individually, he claimed victory in the 2005 and 2017 World Cup, the Linares International Chess Tournament in 2006, the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in 2008 and 2011, Norway Chess in 2017, the 2017 and 2019 Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz and the 2015 and 2018 Sinquefield Cup.

Now, in large part due to the nonprofit Saint Louis Chess Club, the 38-year-old super grandmaster of chess has chosen to make St. Louis his home.

Aronian first visited the Gateway to the West in 2013 to compete in the inaugural Sinquefield Cup tournament, named for the co-founder of the Saint Louis Chess Club, Rex Sinquefield, and his wife, Dr. Jeanne Sinquefield.

“I saw how St. Louis had become a global city for chess, and it has continued to grow and expand since then,” Aronian says. “If you are a chess player, St. Louis is one of the best places to live in the world! It is exciting for chess players to live in a city that supports chess through organizations like the Saint Louis Chess Club and the World Chess Hall of Fame.”

Aronian says he recently found himself at a crossroads. Armenia cut funding for the sport, as reported by The Guardian, amid political unrest. In this change, though, he found a new opportunity to excel in his career.