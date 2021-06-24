Wild Crush Wine Bar(n) to Open in July, Offering Patio Seating and Live Music in Town and Country

Co-owners Jay Delsing and Karen Paslawski hope area residents and visitors will have much more than just a summer crush on their new Town and Country wine bar long after it makes its debut this July.
Wild Crush Wine Bar(n) inhabits a rustic property on the Blacksmith Grove development at 13360 Clayton Road, with a patio overlooking a lakeside park and Town Square.
“The whole atmosphere of this place is going to be modeled after the wineries out in Defiance and out in Augusta, Missouri,” Delsing describes. “We are going to try to mimic those beautiful settings, just with a different product.”
The goal is to provide an idyllic winery experience closer to St. Louis and offer a wide variety of wines through a self-serve system. Patrons can sample Californian, Spanish and Italian wines and more – “anything that we think is delicious,” Delsing says of the selection – by using the card-activated dispensing machines.
“We’ll put an amount of money on your card, and we’ll explain how the machines work – it’s really, really simple – and then, basically, turn you loose to go try some wine!” Delsing explains.
Just find the wine you’d like to try, hold your glass up to the machine and choose an amount between a 2-ounce taste and full-glass pour. Bottles will also be available to purchase, along with frosé (frozen rosé) and other seasonal sips.
In terms of food, expect charcuterie meats, cheeses, nuts and dessert boards, plus other small plates and sharable options.
“We’re trying to provide a really cool, relaxing environment for people to come meet new friends, connect with old friends and enjoy some [live] music,” Delsing envisions. “Music is going to be a big part of what we do.”
Wild Crush has partnered with the city of Town and Country on its 2021 outdoor concert series, which began in May and continues with shows on the second Friday of each month through September. The Wild Crush package, one of three ticket options, includes a lawn seat at the Town Square, a charcuterie cone and two drinks for $27 per individual. Details and artist lineups are posted at town-and-country.org/379/Events.
Delsing says requests to host weddings and other events at the wine barn are already pouring in and are being handled by Paslawski’s daughter, Lexie. Lexie Paslawski is managing partner of Wild Crush and a part-time local event planner for Belleville’s Signed Sealed Delivered Events.
“There’s so many different things that we can bring to the table, I think, for events and to help raise money for charities,” Delsing says. He encourages those interested in booking an event to chat with Lexie Paslawski via lexie@wildcrushstl.com.
A native of the metro area, Delsing is proud to be part of establishing this business close to home. His professional golf career has taken him to cities in California, Colorado, Nebraska, Puerto Rico and other areas of the country, but now he’s settled in Creve Coeur.
“I’ve been traveling around the world as a professional golfer, and I’ve seen a lot of things that I really admire, and this place is as beautiful as I’ve seen,” Delsing gushes.
Wild Crush Wine Bar(n), 13360 Clayton Road, No. 105, Town and Country, 314-378-0235, wildcrushstl.com