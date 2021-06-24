Wild Crush Wine Bar(n) to Open in July, Offering Patio Seating and Live Music in Town and Country

Co-owners Jay Delsing and Karen Paslawski hope area residents and visitors will have much more than just a summer crush on their new Town and Country wine bar long after it makes its debut this July.

Wild Crush Wine Bar(n) inhabits a rustic property on the Blacksmith Grove development at 13360 Clayton Road, with a patio overlooking a lakeside park and Town Square.

“The whole atmosphere of this place is going to be modeled after the wineries out in Defiance and out in Augusta, Missouri,” Delsing describes. “We are going to try to mimic those beautiful settings, just with a different product.”

The goal is to provide an idyllic winery experience closer to St. Louis and offer a wide variety of wines through a self-serve system. Patrons can sample Californian, Spanish and Italian wines and more – “anything that we think is delicious,” Delsing says of the selection – by using the card-activated dispensing machines.

“We’ll put an amount of money on your card, and we’ll explain how the machines work – it’s really, really simple – and then, basically, turn you loose to go try some wine!” Delsing explains.

Just find the wine you’d like to try, hold your glass up to the machine and choose an amount between a 2-ounce taste and full-glass pour. Bottles will also be available to purchase, along with frosé (frozen rosé) and other seasonal sips.

In terms of food, expect charcuterie meats, cheeses, nuts and dessert boards, plus other small plates and sharable options.