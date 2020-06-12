Virtual Camps Offer Alternative Summer Activities for Families

Don't count out summer camps in 2020. According to a couple virtual camp resources, Blueprint4Summer and e-volvedLIFE, there's still hope that kids can experience camp-like activities this season.

In a press release, Blueprint4Summer characterizes itself as “St. Louis’ most comprehensive summer camp database that’s completely free to use.” Calling summer camp “a critical tool to spark creative pursuits and prevent summer learning loss for students,” that release continues: “After the COVID-19 public health crisis disrupted the school year, camps have an even more critical role in summer 2020 – as well as several unknowns to manage.”

In a 35-page full-color report, Blueprint4Summer surveyed more than 550 area families with children 3 to 18 years old to better understand those families’ needs and hopes for the coming season.

According to the release, those families indicated a preference for nonvirtual camp with proper COVID-19 precautions; expressed confusion about virtual camp, as well as the expectation that virtual camp would cost less than nonvirtual camp; and conveyed weariness about stay-at-home orders, as well as worry about an absence of options.

Blueprint4Summer’s website catalogs area camp sessions, seeking “to spark creativity, build upon education and prepare for career success,” according to the release. Visitors to the website can search camp sessions in nine categories of interest: academics, the arts, cooking, dance, drama, music, nature, sports and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.