Variety Theatre Program Empowers Children With Special Needs Through Virtual Production

Though challenges arise, Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis continues to empower children with special needs through performing arts and by providing access to medical equipment and therapy services.

Even as Variety cancelled its huge fall production of “The Music Man,” the organization found inspiration with a new show, aptly named “Light the Lights.”

“During this pandemic, the hardest hit of all the arts is musical theatre, with singers projecting, orchestras blowing horns and actors trying to do a love scene without touching,” says CEO Jan Albus, who also serves as executive producer of the new production. “Variety Theatre gave up its dream for ‘The Music Man’ this fall but accepted the opportunity and challenge of a new way to be with you, [the audience]. We hope that everyone enjoys what ‘Light the Lights’ brings in this time of uncertainty.”

The Variety Theatre program is just one of the ways in which this nonprofit works with people with various abilities to provide opportunities for socialization and artistic expression, new skills, independence and higher self-esteem. At first, the decision to ditch “The Music Man” felt like a great loss to Variety and its community.

“When the no-go announcement came, the children were devastated,” Albus shares. “Weeks of rehearsal were abandoned and forgotten. The nation reeled with more and more shutdowns. The children never gave up hope. They were so motivated and bonded with each other that ‘cancellation’ was not in their vocabulary.”