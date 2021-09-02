 Skip to main content
Upcoming Theater Events in the St. Louis Metro Area

Please check venue websites for updated pandemic-related protocols and event changes before attending.

September 8 to 18

Top Girls presented by SATE (Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble), times vary

821 Sudbury Drive, Clayton, satestl.org                                        

September 9 to 11

The Ville presented by St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare in the Streets, times vary

Annie Malone House, 2612 Annie Malone Drive, St. Louis, 314-531-9800, stlshakes.org

September 10 to October 3

Dreaming Zenzile presented by The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, times vary

Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves, 314-968-7340, repstl.org

September 17 to October 3

The Zoo Story and The Dumb Waiter presented by St. Louis Actors’ Studio, times vary

Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis, 314-458-2978, stlas.org

September 24 to October 24

Jersey Boys presented by STAGES St. Louis, times vary

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood, 314-821-2407, stagesstlouis.org

October 8 to 24

Breadcrumbs presented by R-S Theatrics, times vary

.ZACK, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-533-0367, r-stheatrics.org

