Upcoming Theater Events in the St. Louis Metro Area

September 8 to 18
Top Girls presented by SATE (Slightly Askew Theatre Ensemble), times vary
821 Sudbury Drive, Clayton, satestl.org
September 9 to 11
The Ville presented by St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s Shakespeare in the Streets, times vary
Annie Malone House, 2612 Annie Malone Drive, St. Louis, 314-531-9800, stlshakes.org
September 10 to October 3
Dreaming Zenzile presented by The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, times vary
Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves, 314-968-7340, repstl.org
September 17 to October 3
The Zoo Story and The Dumb Waiter presented by St. Louis Actors’ Studio, times vary
Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis, 314-458-2978, stlas.org
September 24 to October 24
Jersey Boys presented by STAGES St. Louis, times vary
Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood, 314-821-2407, stagesstlouis.org
October 8 to 24
Breadcrumbs presented by R-S Theatrics, times vary
.ZACK, 3224 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-533-0367, r-stheatrics.org