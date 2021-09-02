 Skip to main content
Upcoming Music Events in the St. Louis Metro Area

Please check venue websites for updated pandemic-related protocols and event changes before attending.

September 15

Lucinda Williams, 8 p.m.

The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900, thesheldon.org

September 22

Forest Park Concert: free annual, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performance led by SLSO music director Stéphane Denève, followed by fireworks, 7 p.m.

Art Hill in Forest Park, 314-534-1700, slso.org

October 2

STL Rhythm Collaborative Presents: In Due Time – A Live Music & Tap Dance Tribute to the Dave Brubeck Quartet, featuring moSTLy TAP & moSTLy JAZZ, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Robert G. Reim Theatre, 111 S. Geyer Road, Kirkwood, stlrhythmcollaborative.org

October 9

Melissa Etheridge, 7:30 p.m.

The Factory, 17105 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500, thefactorystl.com

December 1 to 5

Keyon Harrold, times vary

Jazz St. Louis, The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-571-6000, jazzstl.org

