 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming Dance Events in the St. Louis Metro Area

Upcoming Dance Events in the St. Louis Metro Area

  • Updated
STL_State of the Arts_Alice in Wonderland_C_Pratt.jpg
Photo by Kelly Pratt, courtesy of Saint Louis Ballet

Please check venue websites for updated pandemic-related protocols and event changes before attending.

October 2 and 3

Alice in Wonderland presented by Saint Louis Ballet, times vary

Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-516-4949, umsl.edu/touhill

November 6

An Evening of Ballet Stars 3 presented by Dance St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-516-4949, dancestlouis.org

November 8 and 9

Wallstories presented by MADCO, 8 p.m.

Lee Theater at Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-924-5731, madcodance.com/calendar

November 19 and 20

A Carol for the Holidays, presented by The Big Muddy Dance Company, 7:30 p.m.

The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367, thebigmuddydanceco.org/events

November 27 and 28 and December 17 and 23

Gen Horiuchi’s The Nutcracker presented by Saint Louis Ballet, times vary

Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-516-4949, umsl.edu/touhill

December 16 to 19

wUNDERland presented by COCA, times vary

Catherine B. Berges Theatre, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-725-6555, cocastl.org

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story