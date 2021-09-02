Upcoming Dance Events in the St. Louis Metro Area

Please check venue websites for updated pandemic-related protocols and event changes before attending.
October 2 and 3
Alice in Wonderland presented by Saint Louis Ballet, times vary
Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-516-4949, umsl.edu/touhill
November 6
An Evening of Ballet Stars 3 presented by Dance St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-516-4949, dancestlouis.org
November 8 and 9
Wallstories presented by MADCO, 8 p.m.
Lee Theater at Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-924-5731, madcodance.com/calendar
November 19 and 20
A Carol for the Holidays, presented by The Big Muddy Dance Company, 7:30 p.m.
The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367, thebigmuddydanceco.org/events
November 27 and 28 and December 17 and 23
Gen Horiuchi’s The Nutcracker presented by Saint Louis Ballet, times vary
Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle, St. Louis, 314-516-4949, umsl.edu/touhill
December 16 to 19
wUNDERland presented by COCA, times vary
Catherine B. Berges Theatre, 6880 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-725-6555, cocastl.org