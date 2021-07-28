Union Avenue Opera Performs Delightful Production of ‘Tales of Hoffmann’ Under The Big Top

Opera: Les Contes d’Hoffmann (Tales of Hoffmann)
Company: Union Avenue Opera
Venue: The Big Top on Washington Avenue in Grand Center
Dates: Run concluded
Story: Poet E.T.A. Hoffmann is in love with opera singer Stella, but the wealthy Lindorf is a rival for her affections. Hoffmann gathers a group of students together at a local beer hall and, prodded by their boisterous encouragement, proceeds to tell them about the three major loves of his life.
The first is Olympia, a mechanical doll created by eccentric inventor Spalanzani. In Munich, Hoffmann is involved in an affair with Antonia, the frail daughter of the late singer and wife of Antonia’s protective father Crespel. Later, Hoffmann meets a courtesan in Venice named Giulietta, who introduces him to her lover Schlemil.
Highlights: Union Avenue Opera returned following the 2020 pandemic with an abbreviated schedule of two delightful outdoor productions performed in four days at The Big Top.
Other Info: Given the continuing pandemic situation, Union Avenue Opera devised a clever and ultimately successful method for delivering its 2021 season after being forced to cancel the 2020 summer season. Its artistic director Scott Schoonover and administrative director Emily Stolarski made the temporary move to The Big Top, where the sides were opened to allow breezes to blow into the seating area.
While the stage was crowded, with the orchestra seated in the back and the singers performing at the upper portion of the stage, the end result was that UAO delivered a delightful performance of Jacques Offenbach’s 19th century hit, which was first performed in 1881, four months after the composer’s death. The libretto by Jules Barbier and Michael Carre is based on stories by German poet E.T.A. Hoffmann.
A pair of savvy performers, William Davenport as Hoffmann and Jeremiah Sanders as Lindorf and other assorted villains, were quite impressive in their Union Avenue Opera debuts. Davenport’s tenor shined throughout the three-act production, while bass-baritone Sanders proved equally adept at both the vocal and performance aspects of the villains, who plague Hoffmann in the prologue as well as the three separate tales.
Soprano Brooklyn Snow proved her versatility in the roles of Stella, Olympia, Antonia and Giulietta, showcasing her splendid voice as well as comic ability as the mechanical Olympia and dramatic conviction as the fragile Antonia.
Mezzo-soprano Emma Sorenson served nicely in the role of Nicklausse, Hoffmann’s muse who masquerades as Hoffmann’s close friend as he wanders from tale to tale. There was accomplished supporting work by Anthony Webb, Joel Rogier, Anthony Heinemann, Randell McGee and Liya Khaimova, as well.
Schoonover led the orchestra in an invigorating reading of Offenbach’s lilting score, complementing stage director Mark Freiman’s accomplished guidance of the cast – no easy feat considering the relatively tiny stage on which they worked.
Teresa Doggett’s costumes wisely matched the era of the stories, which was all the more important because there was essentially no scenic design due to space constraints. Patrick Huber’s lighting aided in the presentation (albeit briefly held hostage by some balky equipment in the second act) and Katie Orr’s props further enhanced the production.
Congratulations to Union Avenue Opera for finding such a clever and accommodating way to present its abbreviated 2021 season.