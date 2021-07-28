Union Avenue Opera Performs Delightful Production of ‘Tales of Hoffmann’ Under The Big Top

Opera: Les Contes d’Hoffmann (Tales of Hoffmann)

Company: Union Avenue Opera

Venue: The Big Top on Washington Avenue in Grand Center

Dates: Run concluded

Story: Poet E.T.A. Hoffmann is in love with opera singer Stella, but the wealthy Lindorf is a rival for her affections. Hoffmann gathers a group of students together at a local beer hall and, prodded by their boisterous encouragement, proceeds to tell them about the three major loves of his life.

The first is Olympia, a mechanical doll created by eccentric inventor Spalanzani. In Munich, Hoffmann is involved in an affair with Antonia, the frail daughter of the late singer and wife of Antonia’s protective father Crespel. Later, Hoffmann meets a courtesan in Venice named Giulietta, who introduces him to her lover Schlemil.

Highlights: Union Avenue Opera returned following the 2020 pandemic with an abbreviated schedule of two delightful outdoor productions performed in four days at The Big Top.

Other Info: Given the continuing pandemic situation, Union Avenue Opera devised a clever and ultimately successful method for delivering its 2021 season after being forced to cancel the 2020 summer season. Its artistic director Scott Schoonover and administrative director Emily Stolarski made the temporary move to The Big Top, where the sides were opened to allow breezes to blow into the seating area.

While the stage was crowded, with the orchestra seated in the back and the singers performing at the upper portion of the stage, the end result was that UAO delivered a delightful performance of Jacques Offenbach’s 19th century hit, which was first performed in 1881, four months after the composer’s death. The libretto by Jules Barbier and Michael Carre is based on stories by German poet E.T.A. Hoffmann.