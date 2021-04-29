Tickets on Sale Now for Drive-In St. Louis' 2021 Concert, Movie Events

In the height of the pandemic, the POWERplex parking lot became the first major modern drive-in to pop-up in the U.S. And after hosting more than 25 events — from concerts and movies to graduations and galas, equating to nearly 60,000 people in attendance — it should come as no surprise Drive-In St. Louis is coming back and with even more in store.
“If we could bring that many people together during the height of the pandemic, we know that thousands more will be ready to get out with family and friends and enjoy an entire season of great shows this year,” says Dan Buck, the managing partner of Big Sports Properties.
Drive-In St. Louis’ 2021 concert and movie series will start in early May with Christian-contemporary band Casting Crowns, presented by Joy-FM on May 6.
“The lineup will include a very diverse group of local talent and bands,” notes a Drive-In St. Louis press release, “from Motown, to classic rock, to country to great tribute bands, as well as a few legendary headliners.”
And after the kickoff concert, most concerts on the schedule — think Trixie Delight, Griffin & the Gargoyles, Dr. Zhivegas and Steve Ewing, to name a few — will also showcase a featured film following the headliner. For example, the May 15 Queen’s Boulevard concert will showcase “Captain Marvel,” while the May 29 That 80’s Band concert will feature “The Breakfast Club.”
Shows are limited to 700 cars on the Drive-In St. Louis 12-acre parking lot, with Party Pads available each night, as well.
A VIP Private Party Pad hosts 10 guests in a 12-by-12 enclosed turf area right in front of the stage, according to the Drive-In St. Louis website. Party Pad guests can choose from 20 complimentary beverages (beer, wine, soda and water), plus enjoy popcorn and other snacks. The pass also includes a secured parking pass, private restrooms and a pass for you and your guests to experience what’s dubbed the Ultimate After Party following the show.
That’s just one of five ticket options available at driveinstl.com/ticket-options.
In addition to the shows, this year’s events will also have multiple food trucks onsite each night — think Super Smokers BBQ, Homestyle Grill, SCOOPS, Red Dirt Revival, Cha Cha Chow and more. Lounge games onsite include cornhole, fowling and washers.
“Groups can socially distance while enjoying pre-show festivities and post-show music and cocktails until midnight after the concerts and movies,” notes a press release.
Tickets went live March 30, however, some are certainly still for sale via the driveinstl.com website.