Tickets on Sale Now for Drive-In St. Louis' 2021 Concert, Movie Events

In the height of the pandemic, the POWERplex parking lot became the first major modern drive-in to pop-up in the U.S. And after hosting more than 25 events — from concerts and movies to graduations and galas, equating to nearly 60,000 people in attendance — it should come as no surprise Drive-In St. Louis is coming back and with even more in store.

“If we could bring that many people together during the height of the pandemic, we know that thousands more will be ready to get out with family and friends and enjoy an entire season of great shows this year,” says Dan Buck, the managing partner of Big Sports Properties.

Drive-In St. Louis’ 2021 concert and movie series will start in early May with Christian-contemporary band Casting Crowns, presented by Joy-FM on May 6.

“The lineup will include a very diverse group of local talent and bands,” notes a Drive-In St. Louis press release, “from Motown, to classic rock, to country to great tribute bands, as well as a few legendary headliners.”

And after the kickoff concert, most concerts on the schedule — think Trixie Delight, Griffin & the Gargoyles, Dr. Zhivegas and Steve Ewing, to name a few — will also showcase a featured film following the headliner. For example, the May 15 Queen’s Boulevard concert will showcase “Captain Marvel,” while the May 29 That 80’s Band concert will feature “The Breakfast Club.”

Shows are limited to 700 cars on the Drive-In St. Louis 12-acre parking lot, with Party Pads available each night, as well.