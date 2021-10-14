The St. Louis Car Museum in Overland is a Vintage Vehicle Enthusiast’s Heaven

At the St. Louis Car Museum, yesterday’s automotive glories continue to shine today as brightly as classic chrome.

Just a scan of the online listings of that Overland oasis of old-fashioned phaetons and sedans, coupes and convertibles, may prompt readers to revisit raptures of the past: Ford T-Birds long enough to warrant their own ZIP codes, a few Packards as stately as Manhattan mansions, a breathtaking Duesenberg in maroon and tan, some woodies that should have various visitors whistling Beach Boys classics.

Jon Faust serves as the general manager of the climate-controlled, 85,000-plus-square-foot museum, which opened in 1994 and which Joe Scott Jr. owns. Beyond showcasing roadsters of yesteryear, the facility buys, sells, consigns and trades classic, exotic, luxury and antique vehicles, and Faust can scarcely contain his own enthusiasm for its bounty of four- and two-wheeled beauties – many of which sport tail fins and running boards, and some of which may even boast rumble seats.

In reflecting on autos the museum has displayed with pride over time, Faust basically goes into overdrive: “We’ve had one of the earliest Stanley steam-powered horseless carriages, from 1902; several early Ford production vehicles; a beautifully restored 1932 Duesenberg Model J Dual Cowl Derham Tourster; a custom-built one-off 1941 Cadillac station wagon that was expertly executed, as if Cadillac built it themselves; iconic American classics from the 1950s; all sorts of import sports cars; many highly optioned muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s; and on and on!”