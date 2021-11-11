The Sheldon Receives $3 Million Gift, Announces Renovation Plans

The Sheldon in St. Louis recently received a $3 million gift – the largest individual gift the local landmark has ever received – and plans to use the funds for improvement projects beginning in December.

According to an August press release, the bequest came from former Sheldon Arts Foundation board member Wilfred Konneker and his wife, Ann Lee, who died in 2016 and 2020, respectively. Wilfred Konneker served on the board for 19 years, including three years as chair.

“The Konnekers’ generosity over the past 25 years helped shape The Sheldon into the important cultural institution it is today,” Sheldon board chair Jim Watson states in the release. “This donation is transformational and will allow The Sheldon to make exciting improvements that will create an even more welcoming experience for our guests.”

Major updates are set to begin next month with the remodel of the 650-person-capacity Louis Spiering Room, which will be renamed in honor of the philanthropic couple. The Konneker Room will make its public debut on April 2, 2022, at The Sheldon’s gala.

St. Louis’ SPACE Architecture + Design will redesign the room to “reflect the warm, comfortable atmosphere of the Sheldon Concert Hall, with design elements inspired by the work of Sheldon architect Louis Spiering,” the release states. The modernization is expected to feature rich blue and cream colors, copper accents, salvaged brick and terra cotta from Eames & Young’s Title Guaranty Building (built in downtown St. Louis in 1898 and demolished in 1983), a raised ceiling and elegant new lighting.