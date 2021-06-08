The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis Returns to In-Person Performances With ‘Mlima’s Tale’

Play: Mlima’s Tale

Company: Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

Venue: Berges Theatre at the Center of Creative Arts, 6880 Washington Ave.

Dates: Through July 11

Story: Mlima is a majestic elephant who lives on the savannah in Kenya. Known for his impressive tusks, he is considered the quintessential prize by poachers eager to slay him for those ivory protrusions. After his savage death at the hands of poachers, Mlima’s spirit follows the trail made by all of those along the illegal chain from his killing to the invaluable ivory sculpture crafted by a renowned Chinese artist, which is then sold to a nouveau riche couple as the central feature and focus for their new home.

Highlights: The Rep returns to live theater with a fascinating and expertly woven rendition of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s affecting and informative story of modern-day poaching and the people who, in various ways, continue to support that illegal and destructive activity in Africa and elsewhere.

Other Info: With pandemic protocols in place, including mandatory wearing of masks, considerable social distancing and temperature taking at the entrance, The Rep has returned to live performances following more than 14 months of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For its first on-site production since March 2020, The Rep is performing in the newly constructed Berges Theatre on the Center of Creative Arts campus in University City. The spacious stage is utilized to expert effect by scenic designer You-Shin Chen, whose set is dominated by an imposing mound of sand, which doubles as Mlima’s roaming territory.