The Muny Prepares for Adjusted 2021 Season With Pandemic Protocols

With COVID-19-related business restrictions being lifted both locally and nationally, The Muny is preparing for its 2021 season with some modifications. The traditional seven-show schedule, which originally was slated to start July 5 and include all shows postponed from the canceled 2020 season, has been updated.

The Muny season now is slated to start July 26 and will feature five productions, opening with the jukebox musical Smokey Joe’s Cafe, from July 26 to Aug. 1. That’s followed by the perennial favorite The Sound of Music, from Aug. 3 to 9, and the venerable Seven Brides for Seven Brothers from Aug. 12 to 18.

New to The Muny and next on the slate is On Your Feet!, the jukebox musical based on the lives and music of the husband-and-wife team of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, which runs Aug. 21 to 27. The season then concludes with Chicago, the smash hit by John Kander and Fred Ebb, which opens Aug. 30 and closes the season on Sept. 5.

In May, The Muny had announced a 60 percent seating capacity in the 11,000-seat amphitheater. However, in early June, with the support of the City of St. Louis Health Department, The Muny subsequently stated its 2021 season will take place at full capacity, including the 1,500 free seats available for each performance on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kwofe Coleman – the managing director for The Muny, who will become its president and CEO when Denny Reagan retires at the end of the year – says that with the late summer start, the decision was made to delete two shows from this year’s schedule: Mary Poppins and Sweeney Todd. “Mary Poppins was dropped because vaccinations for young kids are not a thing yet,” Coleman explains, “and with a show such as Mary Poppins, a lot of people want to see it, but a lot of them are kids.