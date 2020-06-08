The Muny Postpones All Shows Scheduled for 2020, Adds Virtual Lineup

After nearly three months of discussions and analyses of the short-term and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, staff and audiences, The Muny announced on Monday, June 8 that it is postponing the entire slate of shows scheduled for its 2020 season to 2021.

In its place The Muny will present a series of five consecutive installments of its off-season cabaret, Muny Magic at The Sheldon. Those shows will streamcast on Mondays beginning June 15, the original opening date for the 2020 Muny season at its amphitheater in Forest Park. Starting with Beth Leavel’s series premiere performance in 2015, The Muny says that it will soon announce the entire lineup.

In an interview, Muny managing director Kwofe Coleman emphasized the meticulous efforts undertaken by The Muny to salvage something of its ‘live’ season on The Muny stage. “We’ve been talking about the short and long-term effects (of COVID-19) since the first week of March,” Coleman said. “We looked at every possible way and aspect of what we could do to overcome all of the obstacles.”

Coleman said that The Muny made its painful decision in the first week of June. “We made sure that everything was in place to make this announcement,” he said, including notifying its full-time staff, all of whom will continue to work at The Muny in preparation for the 2021 season on stage. Even so, he added that “every summer there are hundreds of seasonal employees we can’t have” in 2020.

Asked if The Muny would consider showing “greatest hits” of previous Muny shows, based on audience feedback, Coleman pointed out the difficulties with such a project. “The problem with streaming such content,” he said, “is that there are many different groups involved, (including) musicians and actors and their rights. You’d need to stream a show buying it from constituent groups.”