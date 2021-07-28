The Muny Marks 2021 Return With Jukebox Musical ‘Smokey Joe’s Cafe’

There is no story per se, simply a collection of tunes which range from ballads ("Spanish Harlem" and "Stand by Me") to novelty numbers ("Charlie Brown"), from amusing stories ("Love Potion #9") to good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll ("Jailhouse Rock" and "Ruby Baby"). All are written by Lieber and Stoller, although several, such as "On Broadway," "There Goes My Baby" and "Stand by Me," are collaborations with other songwriters.

Regardless, the solid cast assembled to deliver these memorable tunes is more than up to the task, both with their singing and also with their versatility on a variety of dance moves to accompany the quick succession of numbers. Josh Walden’s smooth choreography, based on Dodge’s original moves, bolsters many a song in the show.

The accomplished cast warbling and dancing their way through more than three dozen staples in the Lieber & Stoller canon include Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Tiffany Mann, Hayley Podschun, Dee Roscioli, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas and Jason Veasey.

While this version is set in Gaslight Square, that really doesn’t come across much in the ensemble’s between-songs patter. Rather, it’s more apparent in Kevan Loney’s delightful video design, which is replete with references to St. Louis stores, products and locales in the 1950s and ‘60s and nicely complements the festive scenic design created by Edward E. Haynes Jr., a street setting ideal for the myriad numbers performed.

Sully Ratke’s costume design smartly alludes to the styles of the Mad Men era, abetted by Kelley Jordan’s wigs appropriate for the times, and everything is sharply illuminated with Rob Denton’s lighting, especially in nighttime sequences before a starry backdrop. John Shivers and David Patridge provide the accompanying sound design.