The Muny Marks 2021 Return With Jukebox Musical ‘Smokey Joe’s Cafe’

Musical: Smokey Joe’s Cafe
Company: The Muny
Venue: The Muny in Forest Park
Dates: July 28 through Aug. 1
Tickets: $18-$110 and 1,400 free seats; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com
Story: The music of lyricist Jerome Lieber and composer Michael Stoller is celebrated by an ensemble of singers and dancers who recreate nearly 40 songs written or co-written by the legendary duo, who penned more than 70 chart-topping singles during their illustrious career. Lieber and Stoller were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
Highlights: Director Marcia Milgrom Dodge sets The Muny’s debut production of Smokey Joe’s Cafe, the longest-running musical revue in Broadway history, in St. Louis’ fabled Gaslight Square to welcome back audiences after more than 700 days since The Muny’s final performance in 2019. The entire 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other Info: Muny artistic director and executive producer Mike Isaacson was warmly received on opening night by nearly 6,000 patrons as everyone – including staff, performers, technical artists and audience members alike – reveled in the return of live theater to the spacious and remodeled Muny stage for the initial show in its abbreviated 2021 schedule.
There is no story per se, simply a collection of tunes which range from ballads ("Spanish Harlem" and "Stand by Me") to novelty numbers ("Charlie Brown"), from amusing stories ("Love Potion #9") to good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll ("Jailhouse Rock" and "Ruby Baby"). All are written by Lieber and Stoller, although several, such as "On Broadway," "There Goes My Baby" and "Stand by Me," are collaborations with other songwriters.
Regardless, the solid cast assembled to deliver these memorable tunes is more than up to the task, both with their singing and also with their versatility on a variety of dance moves to accompany the quick succession of numbers. Josh Walden’s smooth choreography, based on Dodge’s original moves, bolsters many a song in the show.
The accomplished cast warbling and dancing their way through more than three dozen staples in the Lieber & Stoller canon include Charl Brown, Michael Campayno, Mykal Kilgore, Tiffany Mann, Hayley Podschun, Dee Roscioli, Christopher Sams, Nasia Thomas and Jason Veasey.
While this version is set in Gaslight Square, that really doesn’t come across much in the ensemble’s between-songs patter. Rather, it’s more apparent in Kevan Loney’s delightful video design, which is replete with references to St. Louis stores, products and locales in the 1950s and ‘60s and nicely complements the festive scenic design created by Edward E. Haynes Jr., a street setting ideal for the myriad numbers performed.
Sully Ratke’s costume design smartly alludes to the styles of the Mad Men era, abetted by Kelley Jordan’s wigs appropriate for the times, and everything is sharply illuminated with Rob Denton’s lighting, especially in nighttime sequences before a starry backdrop. John Shivers and David Patridge provide the accompanying sound design.
Abdul Hamid Royal’s musical direction is solid, intertwined with Dodge’s smooth direction of the nine players in the ensemble, as well as the addition of The Muny Teen youth ensemble on a few select pieces.
The good news with a jukebox musical such as Smokey Joe’s Cafe is that it affords the audience an opportunity to hear several old favorites again. The down side of presenting 39 numbers is that some, such as “Love Potion #9” in The Muny’s version, are disappointingly truncated simply because there isn’t time to perform each tune entirely while also allowing segues between numbers for even the loosest transition periods.
All in all, though, Smokey Joe’s Cafe is a smart choice for The Muny to perform in its first time back on stage in nearly two years. Judging by the opening night reaction, it’s a popular one at that.