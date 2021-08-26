The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis Celebrates 20 Years

Despite the increasing popularity of so-called tiny houses since the Great Recession, those quasi-Thoreauvian abodes can scarcely hold a candle – let alone a casement window – to the structures showcased by the Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis.

Staffed solely by volunteers, that sui generis gem occupies a two-story brick building across the street from a full-size St. Louis landmark, the Bevo Mill, which now houses event venue Das Bevo). Currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, the museum, which technically launched in 1989, welcomes nonmembers Fridays through Sundays for a nominal admission fee.

“We have so many structures in our museum that I have no idea how many,” confesses Fay Zerbolio, who liaises for the museum. “We have two floors full of dollhouses and other structures … Doing a rough count in my head, we have about 17 or 18 on the first floor, and about 38 on the second floor. … We also have display cabinets featuring dolls, furniture and military miniatures.”

According to various citations on its website, the museum, over time, has received donations not only from metro area 3D miniaturists but also from enthusiasts in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas, with dolls from contributors as far afield as California and Amsterdam.

The website spotlights tiny simulacra of two- and and even three-story abodes, an Old West general store and a red clapboard barn, the impishly named Granny’s Wee Doll Repair and a mouse house complete with rodent residents and a cheesy larder.