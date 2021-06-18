The Midnight Company's Founder Shows Complexity of Toying With Truth in ‘Here Lies Henry’

Play: Here Lies Henry
Company: The Midnight Company
Venue: The Kranzberg Black Box Theater
Dates: June 17 through 19 and 24 through 27
Highlights: The Midnight Company, which had a pandemic-protocol production last fall at The Kranzberg, returns to open its 2021 season with this one-man, one-act work by Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor. Midnight Company founder and artistic director Joe Hanrahan shows his mastery of one-character plays with a savvy reading of the peculiar Henry.
Story: Henry Tom Gallery has an unusual name. He also has an unusual way of bantering with his audience. He paces back and forth, jabbering about whatever pops into his mind. He mentions that he’s prone to lying, though, so let the buyer beware.
Henry can’t mention his father without coughing or his mother without chuckling. Both are learned responses emanating from his childhood, one would suspect. Here and there Henry drops references to his own personal background, his sexual preferences or his relationship with his mother, who was a nurse.
Or was she? Maybe she was a waitress? Or not. As for his father, it sounds like Henry’s dad was a strict disciplinarian and rather aloof and distant toward his son. If we are to believe Henry, that is.
Henry is an amiable enough chap, and he likes to weave a good yarn. He does almost all of the talking, so you’re only required to be a good listener. As to what is true and what is a lie, well, that’s up to both Henry and his audience. Who really knows?
Other Info: The Kranzberg has eased pandemic conditions in its Black Box Theater, although mask-wearing and maintaining social distance remain prudent considerations.
Tony Anselmo’s lighting design accentuates times when Henry segues into seemingly serious dialogue with a spotlight effect, even as Hanrahan’s Henry pulls back the football while the audience attempts to kick it through some heart-tugging goalposts.
With Ellie Schwetye’s carefully pinpoint direction, the production cleanly glides from one rumination by Henry to some other fleeting observation. It’s all part of the ruse.
Kevin Bowman’s production design is the leanest of creations, with only a chair and a vast expanse of an otherwise bare stage for Hanrahan to traverse as Henry chats it up with the audience. Maybe he tells a joke, but then forgets the punch line. Or perhaps he has a poignant memory to share, if indeed what he’s saying is true. Only Henry knows and he’s not giving anything away without a wink and a nod.
Hanrahan is a master storyteller, so sinking himself into Henry’s evasive character is familiar territory of legerdemain, verbal or otherwise. The title for Here Lies Henry has intentional double meaning, and so it’s up each patron to determine who’s who and what’s what. Henry wouldn’t have it any other way.
Tickets: $20, metrotix.com