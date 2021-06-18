The Midnight Company's Founder Shows Complexity of Toying With Truth in ‘Here Lies Henry’

Play: Here Lies Henry

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: The Kranzberg Black Box Theater

Dates: June 17 through 19 and 24 through 27

Highlights: The Midnight Company, which had a pandemic-protocol production last fall at The Kranzberg, returns to open its 2021 season with this one-man, one-act work by Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor. Midnight Company founder and artistic director Joe Hanrahan shows his mastery of one-character plays with a savvy reading of the peculiar Henry.

Story: Henry Tom Gallery has an unusual name. He also has an unusual way of bantering with his audience. He paces back and forth, jabbering about whatever pops into his mind. He mentions that he’s prone to lying, though, so let the buyer beware.

Henry can’t mention his father without coughing or his mother without chuckling. Both are learned responses emanating from his childhood, one would suspect. Here and there Henry drops references to his own personal background, his sexual preferences or his relationship with his mother, who was a nurse.

Or was she? Maybe she was a waitress? Or not. As for his father, it sounds like Henry’s dad was a strict disciplinarian and rather aloof and distant toward his son. If we are to believe Henry, that is.

Henry is an amiable enough chap, and he likes to weave a good yarn. He does almost all of the talking, so you’re only required to be a good listener. As to what is true and what is a lie, well, that’s up to both Henry and his audience. Who really knows?