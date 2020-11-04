The Midnight Company Presents In-Person Production of 'Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll'

Play: Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: Kranzberg Black Box Theatre, Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 North Grand Blvd.

Dates: Nov. 5-8

Tickets: $20; metrotix.com

Story: A barebones set serves as background for a series of monologues delivered by a coterie of mostly unsavory types. We’re introduced first to a genial homeless man, and from there, our adventures devolve as we listen to a vapid Hollywood producer, an over-the- hill rock star, a ridiculous self-help guru, a redneck beer-guzzler and numerous others who spend most of their time talking at us, not to us and certainly not with us.

Highlights: That’s easy enough. After seven months of pandemic-induced theater closings, The Midnight Company’s crisp, committed dive into the intense world of playwright Eric Bogosian’s 1990 work, Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll, is a refreshing reminder of what the pre-COVID-19 world was like, at least in the theater.

Other Info: Company artistic director Joe Hanrahan, who stars in this one-man exercise in modern existentialism, went to painstaking lengths on opening night to thank the people and organizations responsible for what he calls “the first approved indoor arts event in the city” since last March.

That list includes certification through Missouri ArtSafe, a program led by the Missouri Arts Council, as Hanrahan notes in the show’s news release. He also notes in the release that guidelines “developed alongside the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and approved by the City of St. Louis will be in place and made publicly available on The Midnight Company’s website.”