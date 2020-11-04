The Midnight Company Presents First In-Person Production With COVID-19 Restrictions in Place

That list includes certification through Missouri ArtSafe, a program led by the Missouri Arts Council, as Hanrahan notes in the show’s news release. He also notes in the release that guidelines “developed alongside the Kranzberg Arts Foundation and approved by the City of St. Louis will be in place and made publicly available on The Midnight Company’s website.”

Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, says “We’ve taken steps to help everyone, cast, crew and guests, stay as safe as possible through extensive vetting and working alongside our public health officials.”

Reserved-only seating is capped at 20 audience members per performance. Approximately 18 people attended the one-act show’s first production, including three crew members and the work’s director, John Wolbers. Everyone wore masks, temperatures were taken at the entrance, seats were six feet apart and reservations were confirmed via mobile phone.

Bogosian’s monologues have been updated and localized to St. Louis considerably by Hanrahan in many cases, helping keep the 30-year-old production sound topical. Candidly, though, the best or at least the most appealing character is the introductory one, an affable homeless man who ambles through a city’s streets searching for bottles and cans to take to the local recycling center.

He’s content, he tells us, eating egg salad sandwiches, smoking cigarettes and reading the newspaper on some park bench. He likes his coffee, too, but at $3 a cup, it’s getting to be too extravagant for him. Still, immersed in his frayed, ragged coat, he keeps an upbeat attitude and happily welcomes us for some well-earned reflections on life.