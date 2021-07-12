The Midnight Company Presents a Play About Baseball, Racism and Pop Culture in 1964

Play: Now Playing Third Base for the St. Louis Cardinals ... Bond, James Bond

Company: The Midnight Company

Venue: The Chapel, 6238 Alexander Drive

Dates: July 15 through 18 and July 22 through 25

Tickets: $20, metrotix.com

Highlights: The Midnight Company founder and artistic director Joe Hanrahan reprises his role as the narrator of this engaging and absorbing yarn, which mirrors a previous era with the present in journalistic but not always flattering ways, blending the histories of baseball, movies, racism and theater together into one intriguing tale.

Story: It’s 1964 and several boys are getting ready to play another baseball game on a St. Louis summer’s day. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a pennant race, a year after a close second-place finish to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1963 and 18 years after their last World Series triumph.

This group of boys loves baseball and the Cardinals. They also like the music of a new British band called The Beatles. And then there’s that fledgling sensation at the box office, an English spy known as “Bond, James Bond,” created by British World War II veteran Ian Fleming.

After the success of the first Bond adaptation, Dr. No, Bond has returned to the cinema in From Russia, With Love. A lad named Danny has arrived tardily at the sandlot but immediately engages his friends in a lengthy, play-by-play description of this film, which he saw the night before at the Maplewood cinema.